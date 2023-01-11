POWERWOLF Announce New US Tour Dates

Powerwolf currently reign as Germany's most successful modern metal export, but have already begun swiftly converting North American audiences to the wolfpack - quickly proving their potency in America and Canada by selling out the first performance date they announced in each country.

With these February performances in New York City and Montreal already sold out and Worcester, MA's ticket counts dangerously low, Powerwolf now offer even more chances to join the fun in America this spring. The band has just added March dates in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, and Dallas to their takeover of North America - with tickets going on sale this Friday the 13th at 10 AM, local time.

See below for all current Powerwolf tour dates. For tickets and more information, make sure to check local venue listings and Powerwolf.net/tickets.

These dates in February and March will be the very first time that North American Powerwolf fans will get their chance to feed the need for the 'Wolf - live and in person! Powerwolf is internationally renowned for their colossal, breathtaking world-class stage shows, so come see what all of the buzz is about and feast your eyes on one of the most impressive live spectacles in heavy music.

Tour dates:

February

23 - New York, NY - The Palladium

24 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

25 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

March

20 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

22 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

24 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

April

6 - Köln, Germany - Palladium (Exclusive Interludium Release Show)

2-4 - Pilzen, Czech Republic - Metalfest

4 - Hungary - Barba Negra Open Air

6 - Romania - Romexpo

7-10 - Austria - Nova Rock Festival

17 - France - Hellfest Open Air

22-24 - Norway - Tons of Rock

28- July 1 - Spain - Resurrection Fest

July

15 - Saarbrücken, Germany - SB Open Air

August

11-13 - Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

16-19 - Germany - Summer Breeze Festival

17-19 - Germany - Reload Festival

26 - Germany - Giessener Kultursommer

Powerwolf are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple #1 album chart entries, Gold and Platinum records, huge sold out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way. In less than 20 years of band history, Powerwolf has made it to the very highest league of heavy metal.

Just in time for the highest Christian holiday, Easter 2023, another highlight of the band's discography, Interludium, will be released on April 7. The new release features six new studio tracks, including the single "Sainted By The Storm", which was already celebrated on the band's exhilarating Wolfsnächte 2022 headline tour, as well as one of the most intense tracks in the band's history, "My Will Be Done". Interludium also features gems and rarities from the band's historysuch as “Midnight Madonna” or “Living On A Nightmare”

Interludium comes in several editions, most of them containing another exciting surprise: the bonus album Communio Lupatum II, where eleven befriended bands like Eisbrecher, Electric Callboy, Korpiklaani and Rage cover some of the biggest hits of Powerwolf’s career. More limited versions also contain the second bonus album Interludium Orchestrale, containing eight orchestral versions of the album tracks.

Interludium will be available in various formats:

- 3 LP Vinyl Transparent / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)

- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Green / White / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat - strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Powerwolf Shop exclusive)

- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Black / Red in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat - strictly limited to 400 worldwide (EMP exclusive)

- 3 CD Earbook with 96 pages booklet - strictly limited to 1500 worldwide

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II bundled with ticket for Un Holy Metal Mass in Cologne

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II with Aluminium Chalice (Capacity: 0,6l, Height: 20cm, Weight: 750g) - strictly limited to 500 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- 1 LP Gatefold with poster

- 2 Music Cassette - strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wolves Of War"

"Sainted By The Storm"

"No Prayer At Midnight"

"My Will Be Done"

"Altars On Fire"

"Wolfborn"

"Stronger Than The Sacrament"

"Living On A Nightmare"

"Midnight Madonna"

"Bête du Gévaudan"

CD 2 Communio Lupatum II:

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (by Wind Rose)

"Reverent Of Rats" (by Mystic Prophecy)

"Dancing With The Dead" (by Annisokay)

"Call Of The Wild" (by Rage)

"Venom Of Venus" (by Ad Infinitum)

"Sudenmorsian" (Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone) (by Korpiklaani)

"Stossgebet" (by Eisbrecher)

"Fire & Forgive" (by Electric Callboy)

"Armata Strigoi" (by Warkings)

"We Are The Wild" (by Lord Of The Lost)

"Night Of The Werewolves" (by Unleash The Archers)

CD 3 Interludium Orchestrale:

"Wolves Of War" (orchestral version)

"Sainted By The Storm" (orchestral version)

"No Prayer At Midnight" (orchestral version)

"My Will Be Done" (orchestral version)

"Altars On Fire" (orchestral version)

"Wolfborn" (orchestral version)

"Midnight Madonna" (orchestral version)

"Bête du Gévaudan" (orchestral version)

"My Will Be Done" video:

"Sainted By The Storm" lyric video:

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani for VD Pictures)