POWERWOLF Announce Very First North American Performances, Set For February In New York City And Montreal

Germany’s Powerwolf are about to boost their prowess to the next level as they embark on their very first journey to North American shores. Today, Powerwolf announces two massive, once-in-a-lifetime live performances in New York, NY and Montreal, QC in 2023.

The first performance will take place on February 23 at The Palladium, located in New York City's world famous Times Square, and the second will take place at Montreal's impressive M Telus on February 24.

This is the very first time that North American Powerwolf fans will get their chance to feed the need for the 'Wolf - live and in person! Powerwolf is internationally renowned for their colossal, breathtaking world-class stage shows, so come see what all of the buzz is about and feast your eyes on one of the most impressive live spectacles in heavy music.

Tickets for both dates go on sale this Friday, October 7 at 10 AM, local time. Make sure to grab your tickets quickly - these will go fast. For tickets and more information, make sure to check local venue listings and powerwolf.net/tickets.

Powerwolf states: “North America, your calls over the years have not gone unheard! The holy heavy metal mass will finally be celebrated next year for the very first time in New York City and Montreal! Let's make sure that it will be an experience that neither you, nor we as Powerwolf will ever forget!”

Powerwolf have truly established themselves as a global phenomenon: They are on top of the European heavy metal scene and have managed to ensure that their success continues to grow, which can be seen with the release of the band's current album, Call Of The Wild (2021).

Now, following a 10th Anniversary reissue of Powerwolf's Blood Of The Saints album last year, and in order to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the band's second studio album, Lupus Dei (2007), a special deluxe edition will be released on November 11 via Metal Blade Records.

The special reissue includes (demo) bonus material as well as stunning new front cover artwork by Zsofia Dankova. The reissue's street date also matches the start date of Powerwolf's huge and comprehensive Wolfsnächte 2022 tour across Europe with Dragonforce and Warkings as support acts.

"Wrapped in between the Latin Ave Maria in the intro, and the Pater Noster in the outro, this album probably was our most important one as for me it defined Powerwolf. If "Return In Bloodred" was birth, this was the rite of passage", commented Powerwolf's Matthew Greywolf as part of the liner notes for Lupus Dei (15th Anniversary Edition).

Lupus Dei (15th Anniversary Edition) is available in multiple limited deluxe editions such as a Gatefold 2LP (Clear w/ black smoke vinyl - 500x copies via EMP, Bloodred black marbled vinyl - 500x copies via Napalm Records and Clear grey-blue w/ black smoke vinyl - 300x copies via Powerwolf's webshop), 2CD Earbook, 2CD Digibook or as Gatefold LP (Black vinyl, Gold black melt vinyl - 500x copies, Silver black splatter vinyl - 500x copies and Clear orange brown w/ black smoke vinyl - 300x copies) with Poster.

2CD Earbook tracklisting:

CD1: Lupus Dei

"Lupus Daemonis" (Intro)

"We Take It From The Living"

"Prayer In The Dark"

"Saturday Satan"

"In Blood We Trust"

"Behind The Leathermask"

"Vampires Don't Die"

"When The Moon Shines Red"

"Mother Mary Is A Bird Of Prey"

"Tiger Of Sabrod"

"Lupus Dei"

CD2: The Lupus Dei Demos

"Lupus Daemonis" (Intro) (Demo Version)

"We Take It From The Living" (Demo Version)

"Saturday Satan" (Demo Version)

"Behind The Leathermask" (Demo Version)

"Vampires Don't Die" (Demo Version)

"Tiger Of Sabrod" (Demo Version)

Lineup:

Attila Dorn - Vocals

Matthew Greywolf - Guitar

Charles Greywolf - Bass

Falk Maria Schlegel - Organ

Roel Van Helden - Drums

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES)