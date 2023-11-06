POWERWOLF Announces European Headline Tour With Special Guests HAMMERFALL, Support From WIND ROSE; New Studio Album Due In 2024

Powerwolf reign as Germany’s most actively successful artist without a shadow of a doubt. After bidding farewell to their fans last week with five celebrated shows and a long live break, the anticipation for their next live shows in October 2024 is rising now.

In trademark Powerwolf style, the Platinum selling, award winning, #1 charting band is upping their game once again - not only announcing their biggest headline tour to date with shows taking place at the biggest arenas in Europe, but also a new studio album for 2024. Amid 16 shows in total, the tour will visit venues in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Prague and Vienna, and will heat up the Wolfpack with an unprecedented production.

Powerwolf will be accompanied by Swedish heavy metal legends HammerFall as special guests, and the scene's rising stars, dwarf metallers Wind Rose, will provide powerful support.

After the massive success of 2021 album Call Of The Wild, Powerwolf announces its successor for 2024, with more details to follow. Fans can look forward to new songs being played on the Wolfsnächte 2024 Headline Tour.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 10 at 10 AM, CET via all known ticket agencies.

Powerwolf state: "We are stoked to announce the biggest tour in Powerwolf's history and the release of a brand new album in 2024. Without going into the details of the album yet, Wolfsnächte 2024 will be a breathtaking experience not to be missed. You can expect a massive production and some surprises you haven't seen from us before. Our friends from HammerFall and Wind Rose will join us to ensure a perfect evening.”

Tour dates:

October

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

10 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

14 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

16 - Zürich, Switzerland - The Hall

17 - Paris, France - Zenith

18 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena

19 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

22 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

(Photo - Matteo vDiva Fabbiani)