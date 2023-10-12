POWERWOLF Celebrates Final Shows Of 2023 With Official Lyric Video For "Wolves Of War"

Powerwolf reign as Germany’s most actively successful artist without a shadow of a doubt. Earlier this year, the wolves proved this once more by setting another milestone not only of their own, but in the live music sector as a whole when they made history with the use of augmented reality at a live music festival in Europe during their headline set at German Summer Breeze Festival. This was further proven with the releases of their chart-breaking current studio album, Call Of The Wild, as well as the special album, Interludium.

This fall, as 2023 - one of the top-notch band’s busiest and most successful years in their history so far - slowly comes to an end, Powerwolf close it in the most bombastic way you could imagine by bringing their gigantic live presence to five cities in Germany and the Netherlands. Covering some of Germany’s biggest arenas, Powerwolf will enter Düsseldorf, Ravensburg, Bamberg and Leipzig, as well as The Rock Circus Festival in Den Bosch. The holy metal mass will kick off on October 31 with special guests Lord of the Lost, Serenity and Beyond The Black.

Preparing to celebrate their matchless performances alongside their devotees, the five-piece has recently released a brand-new lyric video for the powerfully-driven song, “Wolves Of War”, taken from Interludium.

Powerwolf are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple #1 album chart entries, gold and platinum records, huge sold out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way. In less than 20 years of band history, Powerwolf have made it to the very highest league of heavy metal.

Live dates:

October

31 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle*

November

2 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle*

3 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena*

4 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - The Rock Circus Festival

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena**

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani for VD Pictures)