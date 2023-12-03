POWERWOLF Celebrates OZZY OSBOURNE's 75th Birthday By Covering "Bark At The Moon"
December 3, 2023, 42 minutes ago
"This is not the first time that we have paid tribute to this exceptional artist with a cover song," begins a statement from Germany's Powerwolf. "But the occasion and the song couldn't be more fitting! Happy 75th birthday 'Prince Of Darkness' Ozzy Osbourne! Let's howl together for him to 'Bark At The Moon'!"
"Bark At The Moon" is the title track to Ozzy Osbourne's third solo album, released 40 years ago in 1983. Check out the original video, featuring Jake E. Lee on guitar:
In other news, Powerwolf recently stated: "We are stoked to announce the biggest tour in Powerwolf's history and the release of a brand new album in 2024. Without going into the details of the album yet, Wolfsnächte 2024 will be a breathtaking experience not to be missed. You can expect a massive production and some surprises you haven't seen from us before. Our friends from HammerFall and Wind Rose will join us to ensure a perfect evening.”
Tour dates:
October
4 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena
10 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle
12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
14 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz
16 - Zürich, Switzerland - The Hall
17 - Paris, France - Zenith
18 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena
19 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
22 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome
23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna
Powerwolf are:
Attila Dorn - vocals
Falk Maria Schlegel - organ
Charles Greywolf - guitar
Matthew Greywolf - guitar
Roel van Helden - drums
(Photo - Matteo vDiva Fabbiani)