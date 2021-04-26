POWERWOLF Confirm WINTERSUN And PRIMAL FEAR Vocalists For Call Of The Wild Bonus Track Album

With the undeniable impact of their internationally successful releases, Powerwolf have truly proven that heavy metal is alive and well. In 2021, the high priests of heavy metal will continue their inimitable success story: Following last year's Best Of album (Best Of The Blessed - Germany #2), the Gold and Platinum band now announce their upcoming studio album, Call Of The Wild, which will be released on July 9 via Napalm Records.

The band has started to reveal details about the bonus album that accompanies Call Of The Wild, dubbed Missa Cantorem. Powerwolf invited a list of phenomenal vocalists to put their own stamp on some of their classic songs, and Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz was recently released as one of the guest performers.

Jari Mäenpää from Wintersun and Ralf Scheepers from Primal Fear have now been confirmed for Missa Cantorem. Below is a list of the Powerwolf songs each singer is covering.

Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) - "Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend".

Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun) - "Saturday Satan"

Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear) - "Sanctified With Dynamite"

Stay tuned for more vocalists to be revealed. More details on the new album will follow soon, but you can pre-order your copy here.

Powerwolf Live 2021: Fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production Powerwolf has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands.

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES)