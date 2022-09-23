POWERWOLF Debut "Cardinal Sin" Video From The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event

Powerwolfl have uploaded another video from the recently released title, The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event. Watch "Cardinal Sin" below, and order various formats of The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event, here.

Powerwolf have truly established themselves as a global phenomenon: They are on top of the European heavy metal scene and have managed to ensure that their success continues to grow, which can be seen with the release of the band's current album, Call Of The Wild (2021).

Now, following a 10th Anniversary reissue of Powerwolf's Blood Of The Saints album last year, and in order to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the band's second studio album, Lupus Dei (2007), a special deluxe edition will be released on November 11 via Metal Blade Records.

The special reissue includes (demo) bonus material as well as stunning new front cover artwork by Zsofia Dankova. The reissue's street date also matches the start date of Powerwolf's huge and comprehensive Wolfsnächte 2022 tour across Europe with Dragonforce and Warkings as support acts.

"Wrapped in between the Latin Ave Maria in the intro, and the Pater Noster in the outro, this album probably was our most important one as for me it defined Powerwolf. If "Return In Bloodred" was birth, this was the rite of passage", commented Powerwolf's Matthew Greywolf as part of the liner notes for Lupus Dei (15th Anniversary Edition).

Lupus Dei (15th Anniversary Edition) is available in multiple limited deluxe editions such as a Gatefold 2LP (Clear w/ black smoke vinyl - 500x copies via EMP, Bloodred black marbled vinyl - 500x copies via Napalm Records and Clear grey-blue w/ black smoke vinyl - 300x copies via Powerwolf's webshop), 2CD Earbook, 2CD Digibook or as Gatefold LP (Black vinyl, Gold black melt vinyl - 500x copies, Silver black splatter vinyl - 500x copies and Clear orange brown w/ black smoke vinyl - 300x copies) with Poster.

Pre-order here.

2CD Earbook tracklisting:

CD1: Lupus Dei

"Lupus Daemonis" (Intro)

"We Take It From The Living"

"Prayer In The Dark"

"Saturday Satan"

"In Blood We Trust"

"Behind The Leathermask"

"Vampires Don't Die"

"When The Moon Shines Red"

"Mother Mary Is A Bird Of Prey"

"Tiger Of Sabrod"

"Lupus Dei"

2LP tracklisting:

LP1: Lupus Dei

Side A:

"Lupus Daemonis" (Intro)

"We Take It From The Living"

"Prayer In The Dark"

"Saturday Satan"

"In Blood We Trust"

"Behind The Leathermask"

Side B:

"Vampires Don't Die"

"When The Moon Shines Red"

"Mother Mary Is A Bird Of Prey"

"Tiger Of Sabrod"

"Lupus Dei"

Side B:

Etching

Lineup:

Attila Dorn - Vocals

Matthew Greywolf - Guitar

Charles Greywolf - Bass

Falk Maria Schlegel - Organ

Roel Van Helden - Drums