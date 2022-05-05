POWERWOLF Debut Official Live Video For "Venom Of Venus"

First featured on their 2018 studio album, The Sacrament Of Sin, Powerwolf have revealed the haunting live action version of “Venom Of Venus” and its exciting video clip, both cut from The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event - a movie-like live spectacle available via DVD, BluRay and many other physical formats on July 8. The song impresses with Powerwolf trademarks like strong guitar solos, standout vocals and exciting dynamics.

With the studio album version netting nearly 10 million streams on Spotify alone to date, “Venom Of Venus” breathes new life as a secret gem of this unique release – prominently accented by standout sound production and blazing stage pyrotechnics and effects.

Powerwolf on “Venom Of Venus”: “Although The Monumental Mass already had its live premiere a few months ago, it still feels fantastic to share scenes and songs from this unique event once again! The months of preparation and work we put in with our team to create an exciting journey into the world of Powerwolf really paid off and with "Venom Of Venus" we have a song we've never performed before, so it's even more special to share this song with you today!”

At the end of 2021, Powerwolf fascinated with a streaming event of unprecedented dimensions. Those who thought they had seen everything in the live sector were instantly proven wrong with unmatched audio production and visuals that can only be described as simply breathtaking. This summer, on July 8, this new benchmark for music streaming events will finally be available to view any time you crave. The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event will be unleashed on DVD, BluRay and many other physical formats.

Powerwolf have stood at the peak of superlative, epic metal moments for years, but what they present with this streaming event surpasses anything seen before. After months of detailed work, a story was crafted and presented in several chapters based on the stunning music and elaborately staged cinematic scenes. All show effects, actors and stage settings work hand in hand with each other and bring the medium of live music to a level never seen before. From battles with clergy to stories of nuns, monks and burning angels, cinematic images immediately capture the viewer.

The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event is a live spectacle that unveils new details watch after watch, and cements Powerwolf's status as the most outstanding band in their genre.

The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event will be available in numerous formats including a 96-page earbook, 48-page mediabook, deluxe box, vinyl box and other elaborate formats. The mediabook format will feature Powerwolf's legendary headline show from Wacken 2019, Hallowed Be The Holy Ground, in full as a special bonus. The show is also included in the vinyl box – you can't get more live action than this.

Tracklisting:

Chapter I - Temptation

"Prologue / Monumental Mass Theme"

"Faster Than the Flame"

"Venom Of Venus"

"Stossgebet"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

Chapter II - Sin

"Dancing with the Dead"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Glaubenskraft"

Chapter III - Confession

"Fire & Forgive"

"Beast of Gévaudan"

"Incense & Iron"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

Chapter IV - Forgiveness

"Amen & Attack"

"Army of the Night"

"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Epilogue / Monumental Mass Theme"

“Fire & Forgive” video: