POWERWOLF Discuss "Faster Than The Flame" In New Track-By-Track Video

German metallers, Powerwolf, recently released their new studio album, Call Of The Wild. In this new track-by-track video, the band discuss the song "Faster Than The Flame":

Powerwolf have released an official lyric video for "Faster Than The Flame", which is the the latest single taken from Call Of The Wild. Check it out below

Various formats (2-CD Mediabook, 3-LP Vinyl Box, 3-CD Earbook, digital) of the new album include the bonus album Missa Cantorem - a cross-section of the Wolves' success story with newly recorded vocals by friends and companions of the band.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

LP 2 (Bonus Album): Missa Cantorem

"Sanctified With Dynamite" feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" feat. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

"Nightside Of Siberia" feat. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" feat. Doro Pesch

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)

"Killers With The Cross" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

"We Drink Your Blood" feat. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)

"Resurrection By Erection" feat. Christopher Bowes (Alestorm)

"Saturday Satan" feat. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)

LP 3 (Bonus Album): Symphony Of The Wild - Orchestral Versions

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)" lyric video:

“Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)” lyric video:

"Dancing With The Dead" video:

"Beast Of Gévaudan" video:

“Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend” video:

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES)