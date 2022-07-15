POWERWOLF Enters The Official German Album Charts At #1

Powerwolf has once again entered the Official German Album Charts at #1! With The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event, produced by Jörg Michael Musielak, Powerwolf delivered the new benchmark for music streaming events at the end of 2021. After months of detailed work, a story was crafted and presented in several chapters based on stunning music and elaborately staged cinematic scenes. If you thought you'd seen it all in the live sector, you'll be proven wrong with this visually stunning event. Now, the breathtaking streaming event has finally been released on DVD, BluRay and many other physical formats and went straight to #1 on the Official German Album Charts.

Napalm Records founder and owner Markus Riedler congratulates: “What a special award for this exceptional band and the label! Powerwolf, a name in the metal scene that always ensures top quality, plus the team at Napalm Records, which has implemented perfectly here and provides the fans with the products they want, create the perfect storm! We are glad that the band has such loyal fans and music lovers who appreciate quality in the form of a high-caliber physical product. Something like this drives the band and the label to continue investing in such quality. Thank you for this great support! It's thanks to you that we get to celebrate such successes in the first place.”

At the end of 2021, Powerwolf fascinated with a streaming event of unprecedented dimensions. Those who thought they had seen everything in the live sector were instantly proven wrong with unmatched audio production and visuals that can only be described as simply breathtaking. This summer, on July 8, this new benchmark for music streaming events will finally be available to view any time you crave. The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event will be unleashed on DVD, BluRay and many other physical formats.

Powerwolf have stood at the peak of superlative, epic metal moments for years, but what they present with this streaming event surpasses anything seen before. After months of detailed work, a story was crafted and presented in several chapters based on the stunning music and elaborately staged cinematic scenes. All show effects, actors and stage settings work hand in hand with each other and bring the medium of live music to a level never seen before. From battles with clergy to stories of nuns, monks and burning angels, cinematic images immediately capture the viewer.

The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event is a live spectacle that unveils new details watch after watch, and cements Powerwolf's status as the most outstanding band in their genre.

The Monumental Mass - A Cinematic Metal Event is available in numerous formats including a 96-page earbook, 48-page mediabook, deluxe box, vinyl box and other elaborate formats. The mediabook format will feature Powerwolf's legendary headline show from Wacken 2019, Hallowed Be The Holy Ground, in full as a special bonus. The show is also included in the vinyl box – you can't get more live action than this.

Tracklisting:

Chapter I - Temptation

"Prologue / Monumental Mass Theme"

"Faster Than the Flame"

"Venom Of Venus"

"Stossgebet"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend"

Chapter II - Sin

"Dancing with the Dead"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Resurrection By Erection"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Glaubenskraft"

Chapter III - Confession

"Fire & Forgive"

"Beast of Gévaudan"

"Incense & Iron"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

Chapter IV - Forgiveness

"Amen & Attack"

"Army of the Night"

"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Epilogue / Monumental Mass Theme"

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" video:

“Venom Of Venus” video:

“Fire & Forgive” video:

(Photo - Christian Ripkens)