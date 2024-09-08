POWERWOLF - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Silver Spring, MD Show Streaming

September 8, 2024, an hour ago

POWERWOLF - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Silver Spring, MD Show Streaming

Germany's Powerwolf are currently on the road in North American in support of their new album, Wake Up The Wicked. Fan-filmed video of their full show at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD on September 5 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Bless 'Em With The Blade"
"Incense & Iron"
"Army of the Night"
"Sinners of the Seven Seas"
"Amen & Attack"
"Dancing With the Dead"
"Armata Strigoi"
"1589"
"Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend"
"Stossgebet"
"Fire and Forgive"
"We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints"
"Alive or Undead"
"Heretic Hunters"
"Sainted by the Storm"
"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

Encore:
"Sanctified With Dynamite"
"We Drink Your Blood"
"Werewolves of Armenia"

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

September
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell


