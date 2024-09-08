POWERWOLF - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Silver Spring, MD Show Streaming
September 8, 2024, an hour ago
Germany's Powerwolf are currently on the road in North American in support of their new album, Wake Up The Wicked. Fan-filmed video of their full show at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD on September 5 can be viewed below.
Setlist:
"Bless 'Em With The Blade"
"Incense & Iron"
"Army of the Night"
"Sinners of the Seven Seas"
"Amen & Attack"
"Dancing With the Dead"
"Armata Strigoi"
"1589"
"Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend"
"Stossgebet"
"Fire and Forgive"
"We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints"
"Alive or Undead"
"Heretic Hunters"
"Sainted by the Storm"
"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"
Encore:
"Sanctified With Dynamite"
"We Drink Your Blood"
"Werewolves of Armenia"
Remaining tour dates are as follows:
September
8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell