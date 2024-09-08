POWERWOLF - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Silver Spring, MD Show Streaming

Germany's Powerwolf are currently on the road in North American in support of their new album, Wake Up The Wicked. Fan-filmed video of their full show at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD on September 5 can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Bless 'Em With The Blade"

"Incense & Iron"

"Army of the Night"

"Sinners of the Seven Seas"

"Amen & Attack"

"Dancing With the Dead"

"Armata Strigoi"

"1589"

"Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend"

"Stossgebet"

"Fire and Forgive"

"We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints"

"Alive or Undead"

"Heretic Hunters"

"Sainted by the Storm"

"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

Encore:

"Sanctified With Dynamite"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves of Armenia"

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

September

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell