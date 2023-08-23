POWERWOLF Live At Summer Breeze 2023; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
August 23, 2023, an hour ago
ARTE Concert has uploaded footage of Powerwolf's full performance from Summer Breeze 2023. Watch below.
The German power metallers performed the following setlist on August 18:
"Faster Than The Flame"
"Incense & Iron"
"Army Of The Night"
"Dancing With The Dead"
"Armata Strigoi"
"Amen & Attack"
"Sainted By The Storm"
"Stossgebet"
"Beast Of Gévaudan"
"Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"
"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"
"Resurrection By Erection"
"Fire And Forgive"
"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"
"Sanctified With Dynamite"
"We Drink Your Blood"
"Werewolves Of Armenia"
Powerwolf recently announced four shows in Germany from October 31 to November 5. The holy heavy metal mass will be brought to Düsseldorf, Ravensburg, Bamberg and Leipzig. The wolves will get support from special guests Lord Of The Lost, Beyond The Black And Serenity.
Dates:
October
31 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)
November
2 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)
3 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)
5 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena (with Beyond The Black, Serenity)
Powerwolf tickets and more information can be found at Powerwolf.net/tickets.
Powerwolf are:
Attila Dorn - vocals
Falk Maria Schlegel - organ
Charles Greywolf - guitar
Matthew Greywolf - guitar
Roel van Helden - drums