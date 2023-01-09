POWERWOLF Live In Oberhausen, Germany; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Powerwolf performed at Rudolf Weber-Arena in Oberhausen, Germany back on November 26. WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed footage of the full show, which you can watch below.

Setlist:

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Incense & Iron"

"Cardinal Sin"

"Amen & Attack"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Stossgebet"

"Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend"

"Fire & Forgive"

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone"

"Sainted By The Storm"

"Army Of The Night"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Let There Be Night"

"Sanctified With Dynamite"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves Of Armenia"

Just in time for the highest Christian holiday, Easter 2023, another highlight of Powerwolf's discography, Interludium, will be released on April 7. The new release features six new studio tracks, including the single "Sainted By The Storm", which was already celebrated on the band's exhilarating Wolfsnächte 2022 headline tour, as well as one of the most intense tracks in the band's history, "My Will Be Done". Interludium also features gems and rarities from the band's historysuch as “Midnight Madonna” or “Living On A Nightmare”

Interludium comes in several editions, most of them containing another exciting surprise: the bonus album Communio Lupatum II, where eleven befriended bands like Eisbrecher, Electric Callboy, Korpiklaani and Rage cover some of the biggest hits of Powerwolf’s career. More limited versions also contain the second bonus album Interludium Orchestrale, containing eight orchestral versions of the album tracks.

Interludium will be available in various formats:

- 3 LP Vinyl Transparent / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)

- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Green / White / Black in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 300 worldwide (Powerwolf Shop exclusive)

- 3 LP Vinyl Marbled Black / Red in Cardboard Box (1-LP Gatefold + 2 x Bonus Album in Slipcase) with Slipmat – strictly limited to 400 worldwide (EMP exclusive)

- 3 CD Earbook with 96 pages booklet – strictly limited to 1500 worldwide

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II bundled with ticket for Un Holy Metal Mass in Cologne

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II with Aluminium Chalice (Capacity: 0,6l, Height: 20cm, Weight: 750g) – strictly limited to 500 worldwide (Napalm Records Shop exclusive)

- 2 CD Mediabook with 48 pages booklet, incl Communio Lupatum II

- 1 CD Jewel Case

- 1 LP Gatefold with poster

- 2 Music Cassette – strictly limited to 300 worldwide

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Wolves Of War"

"Sainted By The Storm"

"No Prayer At Midnight"

"My Will Be Done"

"Altars On Fire"

"Wolfborn"

"Stronger Than The Sacrament"

"Living On A Nightmare"

"Midnight Madonna"

"Bête du Gévaudan"

CD 2 Communio Lupatum II:

"Werewolves Of Armenia" (by Wind Rose)

"Reverent Of Rats" (by Mystic Prophecy)

"Dancing With The Dead" (by Annisokay)

"Call Of The Wild" (by Rage)

"Venom Of Venus" (by Ad Infinitum)

"Sudenmorsian" (Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone) (by Korpiklaani)

"Stossgebet" (by Eisbrecher)

"Fire & Forgive" (by Electric Callboy)

"Armata Strigoi" (by Warkings)

"We Are The Wild" (by Lord Of The Lost)

"Night Of The Werewolves" (by Unleash The Archers)

CD 3 Interludium Orchestrale:

"Wolves Of War" (orchestral version)

"Sainted By The Storm" (orchestral version)

"No Prayer At Midnight" (orchestral version)

"My Will Be Done" (orchestral version)

"Altars On Fire" (orchestral version)

"Wolfborn" (orchestral version)

"Midnight Madonna" (orchestral version)

"Bête du Gévaudan" (orchestral version)

"My Will Be Done" video:

"Sainted By The Storm" lyric video:

One day before the release of Interludium, Powerwolf will celebrate Easter with their devotees at Palladium in Cologne. The album release show will be one of the biggest concerts in the history of the band and a once in a lifetime experience for each Powerwolf fan.

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn – vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel – organ

Charles Greywolf – guitar

Matthew Greywolf – guitar

Roel van Helden – drums