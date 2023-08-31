POWERWOLF Makes History With Use Of Augmented Reality At European Festival; Headline Show At Summer Breeze Featured One Of The Biggest Productions Ever; Watch

Powerwolf set another milestone in their career, and live music as a whole, when they made history with the use of augmented reality at a live music festival in Europe during their headline set at Summer Breeze Festival in Germany. It was one of the biggest productions ever, during which Powerwolf performed in front of tens of thousands of fans.

Together with ARTE Concert and the 0221 Mediaagentur, using technology used in video games, they created a monstrous wolf above the stage in real time during the set, visible by both fans on site, as well as devotees watching the livestream from all over the world. The wolf was visible four times during the set, during their hits “Incense & Iron”, “Amen & Attack”, “Beast Of Gévaudan” and “Resurrection By Erection”.

The show at Summer Breeze was yet another demonstration of power by Powerwolf, who currently reign as Germany’s most actively successful artist right now. With the biggest pyro show of the festival, a mass of actors on stage, a huge fireworks display and a band in top form in front of the biggest crowd of the entire festival, the high priests of heavy metal have impressively underlined their status as the leading force in the genre!

Watch Powerwolf’s show below:

Upcoming live dates:

September

8 - Havirov, Switzerland - Havirovske Slavnosti

October

31 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

November

2 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle

3 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena

4 - Den Bosch, Netherlands - The Rock Circus

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn – vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel – organ

Charles Greywolf – guitar

Matthew Greywolf – guitar

Roel van Helden – drums