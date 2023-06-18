POWERWOLF - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2023 Show Streaming

On June 17th, German power metallers Powerwolf performed at the Hellfest in Clisson, France. Pro-shot video of the entire show courtesy of ARTE Concert can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Faster Than the Flame"

"Incense & Iron"

"Amen & Attack"

"Dancing With the Dead"

"Armata Strigoi"

"Bête du Gévaudan"

"Demons Are a Girl's Best Friend"

"Fire and Forgive"

"Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

"Agnus Dei" (Intro)

"Sanctified With Dynamite"

"We Drink Your Blood"

"Werewolves of Armenia"

There is no way around the most successful German band in modern heavy metal. Only a few days before the release of the special album Interludium on April 7, and shortly after the overwhelming first North American tour in the band's history, Powerwolf announced four shows in Germany from October 31 to November 5.

The holy heavy metal mass will be brought to Düsseldorf, Ravensburg, Bamberg and Leipzig. The wolves will get support from special guests Lord Of The Lost, Beyond The Black And Serenity.

Dates:

October

31 - Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)

November

2 - Ravensburg, Germany - Oberschwabenhalle (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)

3 - Bamberg, Germany - Brose Arena (with Lord Of The Lost, Serenity)

5 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena (with Beyond The Black, Serenity)

More Powerwolf tour dates, as well as tickets and more information, can be found at Powerwolf.net/tickets.

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums