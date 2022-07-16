POWERWOLF Release "Call Of The Wild" Single Featuring BLIND GUARDIAN Frontman HANSI KÜRSCH

Napalm Records has released a new version of Powerwolf's "Call Of The Wild", featuring Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürsch. Check it out below.

The song is the title track from Powerwolf's latest studio album, released in 2021.

2021 was once again completely under the spell of the wolves. Once again created in cooperation with the honorable producer duo of Jens Bogren and Joost van den Broek, Call Of The Wild opened a new chapter in the band's history. The eighth studio album served both old and newly recruited Powerwolf devotees with well-known classic trademarks, and equally surprised and delighted them at every stage of this wild 11-track ride.

Matthew Greywolf on Call Of The Wild: "With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf. The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in 'Blood for Blood (Faoladh)' or the ballad like 'Alive or Undead' we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"

Call Of The Wild, the follow-up to their 2018 #1-charting studio album Sacrament Of Sin, manifests the band's inimitable success story and proves once again that they sit unchallenged on the throne of the genre.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

LP 2 (Bonus Album): Missa Cantorem

"Sanctified With Dynamite" feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" feat. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

"Nightside Of Siberia" feat. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" feat. Doro Pesch

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)

"Killers With The Cross" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

"We Drink Your Blood" feat. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)

"Resurrection By Erection" feat. Christopher Bowes (Alestorm)

"Saturday Satan" feat. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)

LP 3 (Bonus Album): Symphony Of The Wild - Orchestral Versions

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

Full Album

“Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend” video:

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES)