POWERWOLF Release Call Of The Wild Track-By-Track Video For "Sermon Of Swords"

Powerwolf recently released their new studio album, Call Of The Wild. This new track-by-track video deals with the song "Sermon Of Swords":

Various formats (2-CD Mediabook, 3-LP Vinyl Box, 3-CD Earbook, digital) of the new album include the bonus album Missa Cantorem - a cross-section of the Wolves' success story with newly recorded vocals by friends and companions of the band.

Order here.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

LP 2 (Bonus Album): Missa Cantorem

"Sanctified With Dynamite" feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" feat. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

"Nightside Of Siberia" feat. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" feat. Doro Pesch

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)

"Killers With The Cross" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

"We Drink Your Blood" feat. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)

"Resurrection By Erection" feat. Christopher Bowes (Alestorm)

"Saturday Satan" feat. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)

LP 3 (Bonus Album): Symphony Of The Wild - Orchestral Versions

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

"Faster Than The Flame" lyric video:

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)" lyric video:

“Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)” lyric video:

"Dancing With The Dead" video:

"Beast Of Gévaudan" video:

“Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend” video:

Due to the current pandemic circumstances, Powerwolf have to postpone their headlining tour through Europe announced for 2021, to 2022. The Wolfsnächte 2022 headline tour will lead through Germany, Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, UK, the Netherlands and Belgium in November and December.

To shorten the waiting time, Powerwolf are now happy to announce the top-class support acts for the upcoming tour: The British power metallers DragonForce and the heavy metal warriors Warkings will make the crowd shake.

Powerwolf states: “Dear friends, we fought until the last breath and tried ALL possible options to see all of you again, but unfortunately we have to postpone our Wolfsnächte tour due to the ongoing pandemic and decisions far beyond our control! Words cannot describe the feeling of not being able to meet you all again, we truly miss to celebrate with you! But let’s focus on better times: We are excited to announce two great special guests with DragonForce and Warkings to join us next year! Together we will celebrate the holy metal mass wilder than ever! All tickets will remain valid for the dates in 2022! See you there and stay safe, your wolves!”

DragonForce’s Herman Li adds: “We love Powerwolf! Their music is awesome and super fun at the same time, just the way we like it. We can't wait for the tour!”

The Tribune of the mighty Warkings: “When wolves, dragons and kings unite for glorious battles all over Europe no warrior and no shieldmaiden can stay away from the battlefields. Join us on our crusade with our brothers in Powerwolf and DragonForce!”

New tour dates:

November 2022

11 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

12 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Tipsport Arena

14 - Katowice, Poland - MCK

16 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

17 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

18 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Samsung Hall

21 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

22 - Madrid, Spain - Riviera

24 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

25 - Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - König Pilsener Arena

27 - Paris, France - Zenith

29. - London, England - Roundhouse*

December 2022

1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Afas Live

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

3 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

4 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

* without Dragonforce

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES)