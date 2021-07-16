POWERWOLF Release Lyric Video For "Blood For Blood (Faoladh)”; New Studio Album Out Now

German metallers, Powerwolf, have released their new studio album, Call Of The Wild. Along with the new album they also dropped a new lyric video: peppered with gripping riffs, Powerwolf once again showcase their musical variety. "Blood For Blood (Faoladh)" is another anthemic, powerful song, which will not only inspire fans, but also excite live audiences.

Once again created in cooperation with the honorable producer duo of Jens Bogren and Joost van den Broek, the masterpiece will open a new chapter in the band's history. The eighth studio album will serve both old and newly recruited Powerwolf devotees with well-known classic trademarks, and equally surprise and delight them at every stage of this wild 11-track ride.

Matthew Greywolf on Call Of The Wild: "With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf. The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in 'Blood for Blood (Faoladh)' or the ballad like 'Alive or Undead' we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"

Various formats (2-CD Mediabook, 3-LP Vinyl Box, 3-CD Earbook, digital) of the new album include the bonus album Missa Cantorem - a cross-section of the Wolves' success story with newly recorded vocals by friends and companions of the band.

Tracklisting:

LP 1

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

LP 2 (Bonus Album): Missa Cantorem

"Sanctified With Dynamite" feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" feat. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

"Nightside Of Siberia" feat. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" feat. Doro Pesch

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)

"Killers With The Cross" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

"We Drink Your Blood" feat. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)

"Resurrection By Erection" feat. Christopher Bowes (Alestorm)

"Saturday Satan" feat. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)

LP 3 (Bonus Album): Symphony Of The Wild - Orchestral Versions

"Faster Than The Flame"

"Beast Of Gévaudan"

"Dancing With The Dead"

"Varcolac"

"Alive Or Undead"

"Blood For Blood (Faoladh)"

"Glaubenskraft"

"Call Of The Wild"

"Sermon Of Swords"

"Undress To Confess"

"Reverent Of Rats"

“Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)” lyric video:

"Dancing With The Dead" video:

"Beast Of Gévaudan" video:

“Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend” video:

