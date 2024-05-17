POWERWOLF Release Most Elaborate Music Video In Band’s History For New Single "1589"

Today, Powerwolf presents the first single from their upcoming studio album, Wake Up The Wicked, out July 26 via Napalm Records.

"1589" tells the story of Peter Stump, who lived near Cologne, Germany in the 16th century and is known today as the "Werewolf of Bedburg". After being defamed as a werewolf, the farmer confessed to several murders under torture, and was cruelly executed on October 31, 1589. This morbid story has fascinated people all over the world ever since and has been picked up by National Geographic, among others.

For the video for "1589", Powerwolf traveled to England to stage Stump's fate in the dark woods in a cinematic way. With carefully selected locations, countless actors and crew members and impressive special effects, it marks the most elaborate music video production in the band's history to date - and thus offers a worthy first taste of what fans can expect with Wake Up The Wicked.

Wake Up The Wicked - the successor to the previous studio album, Call Of The Wild (2021) - will be released just in time for the band’s first ever full North American tour, starting in August 2024, followed by their biggest European headline tour to date, the Wolfsnächte 2024.

Wake Up The Wicked is once again produced by the outstanding Joost van den Broek at Sandlane Recording Facilities and marks a new benchmark and undisputed career highlight for the band. The new album is hard, surprising and full of variety. While staying true to their established, loved sound, Powerwolf go one step further and showcase a different facet of their deft musical and technical skills.

20 years after their formation in 2004, Powerwolf are expanding their repertoire with the highest quality and adding many future live hits to their extraordinary discography. Wake Up The Wicked is yet another statement cementing the status of the band as a leading force in the world of heavy metal.

Wake Up The Wicked will be available in various formats:

- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked red/black marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited

- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked white/black marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop - strictly limited

- 3LP Vinyl Box incl 1LP Popup Gatefold Vinyl Wake Up The Wicked yellow/red marbled, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black Live in New York, 1LP Gatefold Vinyl black orchestral album, 96 pages booklet, DIN A1 poster - exclusively available via EMP - strictly limited

- 2CD Mediabook + bust, incl Wake Up The Wicked and Live in New York, bust, 48 page booklet - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited

- 3 CD Earbook, incl Wake Up The Wicked. Live in New York, Orchestral Album, 96 pages booklet - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder, Powerwolf Shop and EMP - strictly limited

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, oxblood - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, silver - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop - strictly limited

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, gold - exclusively available via EMP - strictly limited

- 1LP Gatefold Vinyl, black

- 2CD Mediabook, incl Wake Up The Wicked and Live in New York, 48 page booklet poster

- 1CD Jewel Case

- Music Cassette, red - exclusively available via Napalm Records Mailorder - strictly limited

- Music Cassette, black - exclusively available via Powerwolf Shop and EMP - strictly limited

- Digital Deluxe Album

- Digital Album

Wake Up The Wicked tracklisting:

"Bless 'em With The Blade"

"Sinners Of The Seven Seas"

"Kyrie Klitorem"

"Heretic Hunters"

"1589"

"Viva Vulgata"

"Wake Up The Wicked"

"Joan Of Arc"

"Thunderpriest"

"We Don't Wanna Be No Saints"

"Vargamor"

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn – vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel – organ

Charles Greywolf – guitar

Matthew Greywolf – guitar

Roel van Helden – drums

(Photo - VDPictures)