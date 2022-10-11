POWERWOLF Release New Single & Official Video "My Will Be Done"

In 2022, Powerwolf continue to build upon their status as the most successful German metal band in current music. An entry at #1 on the Official German Album Charts with the massive streaming event The Monumental Mass: A Cinematic Metal Event, a celebrated headline show at the legendary Wacken Open Air, impressive shows with Iron Maiden and KISS, as well as their upcoming headline tour across the biggest stages in Europe are just some of the highlights of this last year.

With the new single and music video, "My Will Be Done", the Wolves once again prove that they are one of the most exciting bands in the genre and have truly earned their outstanding status. The single can be purchased physically in 7'' picture vinyl, digipak CD and digital formats, and comes with both an orchestral and instrumental version, in addition to the original version.

Watch the official video for “My Will Be Done”:

Powerwolf are about to boost their prowess to the next level as they embark on their very first journey to North American shores. Today, Powerwolf announces two massive, once-in-a-lifetime live performances in New York, NY and Montreal, QC in 2023.

The first performance will take place on February 23 at The Palladium, located in New York City's world famous Times Square, and the second will take place at Montreal's impressive M Telus on February 24.

This is the very first time that North American Powerwolf fans will get their chance to feed the need for the 'Wolf - live and in person! Powerwolf is internationally renowned for their colossal, breathtaking world-class stage shows, so come see what all of the buzz is about and feast your eyes on one of the most impressive live spectacles in heavy music.

Tickets for both dates go on sale this Friday, October 7 at 10 AM, local time. Make sure to grab your tickets quickly - these will go fast. For tickets and more information, make sure to check local venue listings and powerwolf.net/tickets.

Powerwolf states: “North America, your calls over the years have not gone unheard! The holy heavy metal mass will finally be celebrated next year for the very first time in New York City and Montreal! Let's make sure that it will be an experience that neither you, nor we as Powerwolf will ever forget!”

Lineup:

Attila Dorn - Vocals

Matthew Greywolf - Guitar

Charles Greywolf - Bass

Falk Maria Schlegel - Organ

Roel Van Helden - Drums

(Photo - Matteo Vdiva Fabbiani / VDPICTURES)