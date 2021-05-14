POWERWOLF Reveal Cover Artwork And Tracklist For Missa Cantorem Bonus Album Featuring ALISSA WHITE-GLUZ, RALF SCHEEPERS, BJÖRN "SPEED" STRID, JOHAN HEGG And More

German metallers Powerwolf have checked in with the following update:

"Friends, here is the full artwork and tracklist of our bonus album, Missa Cantorem. Which version are you most excited about and why? As already mentioned this unique bonus to Call Of The Wild will be available on following physical editions (and digital):

- 2-CD Mediabook

- 3-LP Vinyl Box

- 3-CD Earbook!

Release date is July 9, 2021!"

Tracklist:

"Sanctified With Dynamite" feat. Ralf Scheepers (Primal Fear)

"Demons Are A Girl‘s Best Friend" feat. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

"Nightside Of Siberia" feat. Johan Hegg (Amon Amarth)

"Where The Wild Wolves Have Gone" feat. Doro Pesch

"Fist By Fist (Sacralize Or Strike)" feat. Matthew Kiichi Heafy (Trivium)

"Killers With The Cross" feat. Björn "Speed" Strid (Soilwork)

"Kiss Of The Cobra King" feat. Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost)

"We Drink Your Blood" feat. Johannes Eckerström (Avatar)

"Resurrection By Erection" feat. Christopher Bowes (Alestorm)

"Saturday Satan" feat. Jari Mäenpää (Wintersun)

With the undeniable impact of their internationally successful releases, Powerwolf have truly proven that heavy metal is alive and well. In 2021, the high priests of heavy metal will continue their inimitable success story: Following last year's Best Of album (Best Of The Blessed - Germany #2), the Gold and Platinum band now announce their upcoming studio album, Call Of The Wild, which will be released on July 9 via Napalm Records.

Powerwolf Live 2021: Fans can not only expect brand new heavy metal anthems to be played and chanted along by thousands, but also the biggest and most epic production Powerwolf has brought to the stage thus far, once again cementing their status as one of the most intense live bands.

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums