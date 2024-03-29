POWERWOLF Reveals Title Of New Album

Germany's Powerwolf finished recording their new studio album in February. The chart-topping heavy metal force will release the successor to their 2021 album, Call Of The Wild, in the summer 2024. The band has announced the title of the album is Wake Up The Wicked.

Powerwolf is currently preparing for their first ever full North American tour, as well as their biggest European tour to date - the Wolfsnächte 2024 - featuring massive arena shows with top-tier production. Tickets are moving fast Expanding on the experience, Powerwolf has just added a new French show for October 9 in Nantes, in addition to their nearly sold-out Paris show on October 17. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, February 22 at 10 AM, CET.

Powerwolf state: "The recordings for our NEW ALBUM are officially DONE! Get ready for an absolute BEAST of an album, coming your way later this year! Next up: mixing and mastering! Stay tuned, because this one's gonna be legendary!"

Powerwolf has conquered countless stages at the world's biggest summer festivals, and their most recent Wolfsnächte headline tours (2019, 2022), as well as their highly anticipated North American debut in early 2023, were almost completely sold out - resulting in a massive triumph. They have performed headlining sets at Wacken and Summer Breeze, as well as held premium slots at genre festival giants such as Hellfest, Graspop, Masters of Rock and many more, captivating enormous audiences. No other German metal band has been able to write a success story even remotely comparable in recent years!

Powerwolf are undoubtedly one of the most celebrated and successful heavy metal bands of the last decade. Multiple #1 album chart entries, Gold and Platinum records, huge sold-out arena shows, as well as headline slots at the biggest festivals have paved their way. In less than 20 years of band history, Powerwolf have made it to the very highest league of heavy metal.

North American dates:

August

29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

31 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

September

3 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

4 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Theatre

5 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

7 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

12 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

13 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

14 - New York City, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

15 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Wolfsnächte 2024 (with HammerFall, Wind Rose)

October

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

6 - Antwerp, Belgium - Lotto Arena

9 - Nantes, France - Zenith

10 - Esch Sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

12 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

14 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

16 - Zürich, Switzerland - The Hall

17 - Paris, Franc - Zenith

18 - Oberhausen, Germany - Rudolf Weber Arena

19 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

21 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

22 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome

23 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

25 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovni Hala Fortuna

Powerwolf are:

Attila Dorn - vocals

Falk Maria Schlegel - organ

Charles Greywolf - guitar

Matthew Greywolf - guitar

Roel van Helden - drums

(Photo - Matteo vDiva Fabbiani)