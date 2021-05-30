PRAISE THE PLAGUE Reveal First Single From New Album, The Obsidian Gate

Music as catharsis. Songs as the equivalent of suffering, pain and torment. How else should Praise The Plague sound and act? Exactly! It is no coincidence that the somber musicality and design of the band's previous releases - Antagonist, Antagonist II, and Live At Fall Of Man - are conceptually related and leave this harsh, frightening impression both visually and in terms of the overall impression.

Active since 2017, Praise The Plague (featuring former members of Earth Ship) continue their path between black, doom and sludge metal on The Obsidian Gate. The group's debut on Lifeforce Records reveals a distinct awareness for the musical setting of depression and nihilism. The Berlin-based quintet's third album is characterized by a profound density and urgency. The emerging wall-of-sound casts a spell. There is no escape, because the (negative) emotions set to music are transferred to the listener immediately.

The Obsidian Gate, out July 30th on Limited Vinyl LP, CD Digipak and Digital, can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"The Descent"

"Blackening Swarm II"

"Great Collapse"

"The Obsidian Gate"

"Beyond"

"The Ascent"

"Blackening Swarm II":