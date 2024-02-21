PRAYING MANTIS - Defiance Album Out In April; Title Track Streaming

Praying Mantis, the iconic trailblazers of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM), are have announced the release of their first single, "Defiance" in conjunction with the unveiling of their 13th studio album.

Preorder Defiance here.

The album Defiance is set to drop on April 19, 2024 via Frontiers Music, marking a monumental milestone as the band commemorates its 50th Anniversary. Building on the success of their previous release, "Katharsis," Praying Mantis continues to evolve their sound while staying true to their roots. Led by founding members and brothers Chris and Tino Troy, alongside vocalist Jaycee Cuijpers, drummer Hans in’t Zandt, and guitarist Andy Burgess, the band promises a collection of tracks that capture the essence of their legendary career.

"We're thrilled to share the first single, 'Defiance,' with our fans," says Chris Troy. "It sets the tone for what's to come on the album—a perfect blend of classic Praying Mantis with a contemporary twist".

The release of "Defiance" not only marks a new chapter for Praying Mantis but also serves as a testament to their enduring influence on the rock music scene. From powerful vocals to mesmerizing guitar riffs, the single encapsulates the band's signature sound and unwavering spirit.

Originally named Junction, the band was formed in 1973 by brothers Tino (vocals/guitar) and Chris Troy (bass/vocals), later adding Steve Carroll (guitar/vocals) and Dave Potts (drums). Renamed Praying Mantis in 1974, the band is a pioneering force in the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) movement. With a career spanning five decades, the band has remained at the forefront of the rock music scene, influencing generations of musicians with their unique sound and unwavering dedication to their craft.

Tracklisting:

“From The Start”

“Defiance”

“Feelin’ Lucky”

“I Surrender”

“Forever In My Heart”

“Never Can Say Goodbye”

“One Heart”

“Give It Up”

“Nightswim”

“Standing Tall”

“Let’s See”

“Defiance” video: