PRAYING MANTIS Release Defiance Album, Share Visualizer For "Let's See"

Praying Mantis, the iconic trailblazers of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM), have released their 13th studio album, Defiance. Order Defiance here, and find a new visualizer for the track, "Let's See", below.

The release of Defiance not only marks a new chapter for Praying Mantis but also serves as a testament to their enduring influence on the rock music scene. From powerful vocals to mesmerizing guitar riffs, the single encapsulates the band's signature sound and unwavering spirit.

Originally named Junction, the band was formed in 1973 by brothers Tino (vocals/guitar) and Chris Troy (bass/vocals), later adding Steve Carroll (guitar/vocals) and Dave Potts (drums). Renamed Praying Mantis in 1974, the band is a pioneering force in the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal (NWOBHM) movement. With a career spanning five decades, the band has remained at the forefront of the rock music scene, influencing generations of musicians with their unique sound and unwavering dedication to their craft.

Tracklisting:

"From The Start"

"Defiance"

"Feelin’ Lucky"

"I Surrender"

"Forever In My Heart"

"Never Can Say Goodbye"

"One Heart"

"Give It Up"

"Nightswim"

"Standing Tall"

"Let’s See"

"Let’s See" visualizer:

"Standing Tall" lyric video:

"Defiance" video: