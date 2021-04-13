Pre-Sale For Official KISS Sneakers Up And Running
KISS Replicas recently announced that the pre-sale for the new Official KISS Sneakers would launch on Monday, April 12th here. The pre-sale is up and running now.
Details:
- $179.00 Each Pair.
*Order 3 Variants and get 50% OFF of the 4th Variant until April 30th, midnight Eastern
- Limited Edition: 500 Pairs Per Variant
*4 Variants = 2,000 Sets Total
- Sizing will run from sizes 5-13
- Delivery Spring/Summer 2021
More details will be posted on release day.
