PRESTIGE Reveal Album Title, Artwork, And Release Date

July 4, 2021, 5 minutes ago

news prestige heavy metal

PRESTIGE Reveal Album Title, Artwork, And Release Date

Finnish thrash metal veterans Prestige will release their brand new studio album, Reveal The Ravage, on August 13th via Massacre Records as a CD Digipak, as well as in digital formats. Later this year, the album will also be available as a limited edition vinyl LP.

Reveal The Ravage was mixed and mastered by Samu Oittinen at Fantom Studio. The album's artwork was created by Jan Yrlund / Darkgrove Design.

The previously released songs "Exit" and "You Weep" - which have already been released on a limited edition 7" single on red vinyl in May - will also be featured on the album. Reveal The Ravage will be available to pre-order soon.

(Photo credit: Peero Lakanen)

 



Featured Audio

AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

AT THE GATES – “The Nightmare Of Being” (Century Media)

Featured Video

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

HEXENKLAD Premiere "Heathenheart"

Latest Reviews