PRESTIGE Reveal Album Title, Artwork, And Release Date

Finnish thrash metal veterans Prestige will release their brand new studio album, Reveal The Ravage, on August 13th via Massacre Records as a CD Digipak, as well as in digital formats. Later this year, the album will also be available as a limited edition vinyl LP.

Reveal The Ravage was mixed and mastered by Samu Oittinen at Fantom Studio. The album's artwork was created by Jan Yrlund / Darkgrove Design.

The previously released songs "Exit" and "You Weep" - which have already been released on a limited edition 7" single on red vinyl in May - will also be featured on the album. Reveal The Ravage will be available to pre-order soon.

