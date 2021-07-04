PRESTIGE Reveal Album Title, Artwork, And Release Date
July 4, 2021, 5 minutes ago
Finnish thrash metal veterans Prestige will release their brand new studio album, Reveal The Ravage, on August 13th via Massacre Records as a CD Digipak, as well as in digital formats. Later this year, the album will also be available as a limited edition vinyl LP.
Reveal The Ravage was mixed and mastered by Samu Oittinen at Fantom Studio. The album's artwork was created by Jan Yrlund / Darkgrove Design.
The previously released songs "Exit" and "You Weep" - which have already been released on a limited edition 7" single on red vinyl in May - will also be featured on the album. Reveal The Ravage will be available to pre-order soon.
(Photo credit: Peero Lakanen)