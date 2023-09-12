PRETTY MAIDS Singer RONNIE ATKINS Debuts "If You Can Dream It" Music Video

Famed and recognized Danish hard rock singer/songwriter, Ronnie Atkins (of Pretty Maids), will release his third studio album, Trinity, on October 13. Pre-order/save Trinity here, and watch a video for the new single, "If You Can Dream It", below.

“I think the album might have turned out a bit heavier than the previous ones, since most of the songs were written on guitar this time around, but above all it’s still very melodic,” says Atkins about Trinity. “Lyrically it’s pretty much about what’s going on in the world today and that’s what inspires me. A lot of the songs are pretty personal too and I’m trying to squeeze in a bit of optimism into it as well.”

Since Ronnie Atkins was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2019, he has not lost a second of his precious time which was spent composing and recording two very successful releases - Make It Count and his debut album, One Shot - both very much acclaimed by critics and fans alike. He has also recently resumed live shows in Europe with his own band and with the Avantasia project all over the world.

“I guess I have a different perspective on life these days than I had 4 years ago, and I embrace everyday with all that goes with it,” says Ronnie, “Let me add to this that writing songs and performing on stage is what keeps me going, I guess. I like to focus on the positive aspects of life and indulge myself in things that I really wanna do by heart.”

A winning team should not be changed, so once again the album was produced by Chris Laney with Jacob Hansen taking care of the mix and the mastering.

“To me a good song is a good hook / topline and that’s pretty much what paves the way for the end result,” concludes Atkins, explaining “it’s a damn good solid melodic hard rock album. I’m very happy about the final result. I hope the fans will embrace the new album and that I’ll be able to take these songs on the road throughout 2024. That’s my plan!”

Since the start of his rock ‘n’ roll journey with Pretty Maids, Ronnie Atkins has consistently gifted fans with quality, melodic rock and Trinity delivers again, in spades.

Tracklisting:

“Trinity”

“Ode To A Madman”

“Paper Tiger”

“Soul Divine”

“Via Dolorosa”

“Godless”

“Shine”

“If You Can Dream It”

“Sister Sinister”

“Raining Fire”

“The Unwanted”

“What If”

“If You Can Dream It” video:

"Trinity" video:

Live dates:

November

3 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Tivoli

4 - Linnkoping, Sweden - Palasset

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

10 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

Lineup:

Ronnie Atkins - Lead and Backing vocals.

Chris Laney - Guitars and Keyboards

Pontus Egberg - Bass

Allan Sörensen - Drums

Marcus Sunesson - Guitars

Linnéa Vikström Egg - Backing Vocals

(Photo - Tallee Savage)