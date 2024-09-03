PRETTY MAIDS Singer RONNIE ATKINS Diagnosed With Cancer 5 Years Ago Today - "I Still Have Dreams To Follow And Above All I Still Have A Huge Lust For Life!"

Pretty Maids singer, Ronnie Atkins, shared the following update via social media earlier today (Tuesday, September 3):

"On this very day it’s been 5 years ago since I was diagnosed with cancer.

"But as it happened, In those 5 years I managed to write and record a lot of music. I got back on stage and toured around the world in different constellations and counting.

"I had a beautiful grand daughter and in a few days I’ll follow my daughter up the aisle 😊

"This was all something I hardly dared dream about back then 5 years ago when I faced the devastating bad news. But I’m still here alive and kicking. I still have dreams to follow and above all I still have a huge lust for life !!!

"That said!!! I’m also aware that I wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for the skilled onkologists/doctors, the ever evolving treatment methods, the fantastic staff/nurses that’s been around me through this and finally God the allmighty for watching over me 🙏

I sincerely hope that my situation can serve as an example or at least a light in the dark to others who might find themselves tangled up in the despair and hopelesness that comes with this horrible disease.

"So let me use the opportunity to once again thank all my family and friends and all of you out there for having my back. For all the blessings, greetings and love that was passed my way through these 5 years. I’m beyond grateful." ❤️



(Photo - Tallee Savage)