PRETTY MAIDS Vocalist RONNIE ATKINS Issues Cancer Battle Update - "I'm Very Thankful"

Danish hard rock singer/songwriter Ronnie Atkins (Pretty Maids), who has been battling stage four cancer, has issued an update on his health.

Atkins took to social media on Sunday (March 12), writing: "Went through the annual 3 month scan/check last week and happily passed the test once again for which I’m very thankful 🙏 That means I can carry out and commit to some of my plans for this spring. I’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile you all have a beautiful Sunday out there." 🤞 // R.A



Atkins released his Symphomaniac EP in November 2022. It features orchestral versions of four tracks from his Make It Count album. Order/save the Symphomaniac EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Rising Tide" (Orchestra Version)

"Make It Count" (Orchestra Version)

"Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version)

"Unsung Heroes" (Orchestra Version)

"Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version) lyric video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Atkins - Lead and Backing Vocals

Lars Winter - Orchestration and Keyboards

Morten Sandager - Additional Keyboards

Linnea Vikström Egg - Backing Vocals

- Produced by: Chris Laney

- Mixed and mastered by: Jacob Hansen

