PRETTY MAIDS Vocalist RONNIE ATKINS Issues Cancer Battle Update - "I'm Very Thankful"
March 13, 2023, 36 minutes ago
Danish hard rock singer/songwriter Ronnie Atkins (Pretty Maids), who has been battling stage four cancer, has issued an update on his health.
Atkins took to social media on Sunday (March 12), writing: "Went through the annual 3 month scan/check last week and happily passed the test once again for which I’m very thankful 🙏 That means I can carry out and commit to some of my plans for this spring. I’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile you all have a beautiful Sunday out there." 🤞 // R.A
Atkins released his Symphomaniac EP in November 2022. It features orchestral versions of four tracks from his Make It Count album. Order/save the Symphomaniac EP here.
Tracklisting:
"Rising Tide" (Orchestra Version)
"Make It Count" (Orchestra Version)
"Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version)
"Unsung Heroes" (Orchestra Version)
"Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version) lyric video:
Lineup:
Ronnie Atkins - Lead and Backing Vocals
Lars Winter - Orchestration and Keyboards
Morten Sandager - Additional Keyboards
Linnea Vikström Egg - Backing Vocals
- Produced by: Chris Laney
- Mixed and mastered by: Jacob Hansen
(Photo - Tallee Savage)