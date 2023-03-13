PRETTY MAIDS Vocalist RONNIE ATKINS Issues Cancer Battle Update - "I'm Very Thankful"

March 13, 2023, 36 minutes ago

news hard rock ronnie atkins pretty maids

PRETTY MAIDS Vocalist RONNIE ATKINS Issues Cancer Battle Update - "I'm Very Thankful"

Danish hard rock singer/songwriter Ronnie Atkins (Pretty Maids), who has been battling stage four cancer, has issued an update on his health.

Atkins took to social media on Sunday (March 12), writing: "Went through the annual 3 month scan/check last week and happily passed the test once again for which I’m very thankful 🙏 That means I can carry out and commit to some of my plans for this spring. I’ll keep you posted. Meanwhile you all have a beautiful Sunday out there." 🤞 // R.A

Atkins released his Symphomaniac EP in November 2022. It features orchestral versions of four tracks from his Make It Count album. Order/save the Symphomaniac EP here.

Tracklisting:

"Rising Tide" (Orchestra Version)
"Make It Count" (Orchestra Version)
"Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version)
"Unsung Heroes" (Orchestra Version)

"Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version) lyric video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Atkins - Lead and Backing Vocals
Lars Winter - Orchestration and Keyboards
Morten Sandager - Additional Keyboards
Linnea Vikström Egg - Backing Vocals

- Produced by: Chris Laney
- Mixed and mastered by: Jacob Hansen

(Photo - Tallee Savage)



Featured Audio

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

Latest Reviews