PRETTY MAIDS Vocalist RONNIE ATKINS Reflects On Being Diagnosed With Lung Cancer During 2019 AVANTASIA Tour - "I Never Thought I'd See Them Again"

Danish hard rock singer/songwriter, Ronnie Atkins of Pretty Maids, is featured in a new interview with Finland's Chaoszine. He discusses his current health situation, his solo career, and the future of the Pretty Maids.

On his battle with cancer:

"The cancer thing, I found out during the last part of the last Avantasia tour. So when I said goodbye to those guys in Munich when I had to go home, I never thought I'd see them again, to be honest. In that context I'm very happy to be here. I'm just happy to be back on the road, actually, because I didn't take that for granted two years ago. It's great. It's like we (Avantasia) played yesterday. It's good to see them again. They're good friends of mine and they've been very supportive of me."

Atkins recently released a video for "I've Hurt Myself (By Hurting You)", the opening track of his new studio album, Make It Count. Watch the video below, and order/save Make It Count on CD/LP/Digital here.

Tracklisting:

"I've Hurt Myself (By Hurting You)"

"Unsung Heroes"

"Rising Tide"

"Remain To Remind Me"

"The Tracks We Leave Behind"

"All I Ask Of You"

"Grace"

"Let Love Lead The Way"

"Blood Cries Out"

"Easier To Leave (Than Being Left Behind)"

"Fallen"

"Make It Count"

"I've Hurt Myself (By Hurting You)" video:

"Make It Count" video:

"Rising Tide" video:

"Unsung Heroes" video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Atkins: Lead and backing vocals

Chris Laney: Rhythm & Lead guitar, keyboards

Allan Sørensen: Drums

Pontus Egberg: Bass

Morten Sandager: Keyboards

Linnéa Vikström Egg: Backing vocals

John Berg: Guitars

Oliver Hartmann: Guitars

Pontus Norgren: Guitars

Anders Ringman: Acoustic guitars

(Photo - Tallee Savage)