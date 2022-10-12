PRETTY MAIDS Vocalist RONNIE ATKINS To Release Symphomaniac EP In November; "Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version) Lyric Video Streaming

Respected Danish hard rock singer/songwriter, Ronnie Atkins, released his latest studio album, Make It Count, on March 18, 2022. The electrifying melodic hard rock masterpiece came almost one year to the day after the release of Atkins' last solo album, the critically acclaimed One Shot.

And now, as he did with One Shot, Atkins is releasing an accompanying EP for Make It Count. The Symphomaniac EP, which will be released on November 18, features orchestral versions of four tracks from Make It Count.

A lyric video for "Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version) is out today. Watch it below, and pre-order/save the Symphomaniac EP here. The CD version is exclusive to the Frontiers US & EU webstores and is available in limited quantities.

Tracklisting:

"Rising Tide" (Orchestra Version)

"Make It Count" (Orchestra Version)

"Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version)

"Unsung Heroes" (Orchestra Version)

"Let Love Lead The Way" (Orchestra Version) lyric video:

Lineup:

Ronnie Atkins - Lead and Backing Vocals

Lars Winter - Orchestration and Keyboards

Morten Sandager - Additional Keyboards

Linnea Vikström Egg - Backing Vocals

- Produced by: Chris Laney

- Mixed and mastered by: Jacob Hansen

(Photo - Tallee Savage)