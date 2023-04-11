PRIDE OF LIONS Feat. JIM PETERIK Set June Release Date For Dream Higher Album; "Blind To Reason" Single And Music Video Out Now

Pride Of Lions, the revered melodic rock band featuring legendary songwriter and The Ides Of March member Jim Peterik, together with powerhouse vocalist Toby Hitchcock, are back with their seventh studio album, Dream Higher, out on June 16.

Once again, Peterik shows why he is a world class songwriter and musician on this new batch of stunning melodic rockers. And his partner in crime in Pride Of Lions, the talented Toby Hitchcock is in as fine a vocal form as he has ever been, belting out these songs with the authority and finesse that only he can.

The first single from the album, "Blind To Reason", is out today. Watch a video for the track below, and pre-order/save Dream Higher here.

Jim Peterik has never lost his verve for melodic rock, a style of music he inarguably helped forge. Pride Of Lions showcases everything that you should love about the genre: powerful vocals, thanks to Toby Hitchcock, and unforgettable melodies.

Since the start of Pride of Lions, Jim Peterik wanted to take listeners back to the glory of his best, most successful songs. His name is rightfully in the pantheon of great songwriters in melodic rock due to his love for melody and driving rock. His phenomenal rise to the top was borne on the back of amazing songs he co-wrote like “Eye Of The Tiger” from the film Rocky III ( an indelible classic), “The Search Is Over”, “High On You”, and “I Can’t Hold Back”. Further hits from films followed like “Burning Heart” from Rocky IV and Jim co-wrote the theme song of the seminal animation classic Heavy Metal with Sammy Hagar. A long lasting and fruitful relationship started in 1980 between Jim and the southern-rock group .38 Special, where he co-wrote their platinum hits “Hold On Loosely”, “Caught Up In You”, “Wild-Eyed Southern Boys”, “Fantasy Girl”, and “Rockin’ Into The Night”. Jim has also written with the beloved Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Dream Higher tracklisting:

"Blind To Reason"

"Dream Higher"

"My Destiny"

"Find Somebody To Love"

"Another Life"

"Renegade Heart"

"Driving And Dreaming"

"Through It All"

"Everything To Live For"

"Generational"

"Blind To Reason" video:

Lineup:

Jim Peterik- Lead & Background Vocals, Keyboards, Guitar

Toby Hitchcock - Lead & Background Vocals

Ed Breckenfeld - Drums & Percussion

Mike Aquino - Lead & Power Guitar

Bob Lizik - Bass

Christian Cullen - Keyboards & Orchestration