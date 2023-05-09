PRIDIAN - Estonian Modern Metal Band Releases New Single "Disgust"; Visualizer

Pridian have released their new single, “Disgust”, from their upcoming EP. Watch a visualizer below.

This emotionally driven track is a testament to their mastery of modern metal. The song goes off like a smack to the face - low-tuned guitars perfectly blended with roaring synths, a strong drum beat and an unhinged vocal performance. A devastating wall of sound that leads you to an atmospheric clean chorus that lets you get a short gasp of air, only to pulverize you again in the following section. With “Disgust”, Pridian proves that they are one of the most exciting newcomers on the modern metal scene.

“Disgust” was mixed by Jörg-Erik Hanikat (Leveler Audio) and mastered by Joel Wanasek, who is known for his work for bands like Attila, Monuments, Machine Head, blessthefall and many more.

Pridian is a modern metal band from Estonia, formed in 2018, previously known under the moniker ÆØNS. Pridian strives to explore industrial soundscapes and low-tuned riffs with a strong backbeat that can move the crowd and shake festival stages.

While infusing cinematic and electronic instrumentation into their sound is a big part, the main theme and inspiration for the band come from imbuing everything they see and feel around them. Pridian draws their sound and message from other creative works, a world in turmoil, and the need for constant self-growth.

In June of 2021, the band released their debut album, The Rotten Unknown. Following the success of their album release and first shows, their debut album was nominated for the "Metal Album of The Year" award by the Estonian Music Awards, consisting of a panel of 160 judges and members of the local Estonian Author’s Society (EAÜ) and the Estonian Association of the Phonogram Producers (EFÜ).