PRIDIAN Signs With Century Media Records; "Near Dark" Single And Music Video Out Now

There is a new force on the horizon: Century Media Records is excited to announce the signing of the Estonian metalcore band, Pridian. Their new single, “Near Dark”, unleashes just a glimpse of what is to come as it marks the first single for Pridian’s upcoming album with Century Media Records, to be released in spring 2025.

Stream the single here, and watch the music video below.

The four-piece metalcore band Pridian, originally from Tartu, Estonia, embarked on their musical journey in 2018. Drawing inspiration from experiences and emotions around them, Pridian craft a sound characterized by heavy, dark grooves, powerful vocals, and cinematic melodies, all infused with electronic elements. Their debut album The Rotten Unknown (released in 2021 under the name ÆØNS) was nominated for the "Metal Album of The Year" award by the Estonian Music Awards. The successful debut album was then followed by the 2023 EP Cybergnosis. Pridian’s lineup consists of Jörg-Erik Hanikat and Martin Randalu on guitars, Robert Leht on drums, and Laur Lindmäe on vocals.

The band shares about the signing: "We are thrilled to announce that we have signed a record deal with Century Media Records, marking a significant step forward in Pridian's journey. Many of our musical tastes have been shaped by the very bands signed to this label, making this a true full-circle moment for us. As an up-and-coming band from Estonia’s small but growing metal scene, we are incredibly proud to help pave the way for Estonian metal and show the world what Pridian has to offer."

Mike Gitter, Century Media VP of A&R, adds: “We're excited to be involved with Pridian at this early stage in their career. An incredibly forward-thinking and visionary band from Estonia, Pridian represents what Century Media has been great at since the beginning: identifying and being a part of the growth and journey of long-time career bands, many of whom have been with us since their beginnings. Pridian has the best aspects of that with a furious future ahead of them.”

Pridian’s Century Media debut single “Near Dark”, mixed and mastered by Matt Thomas who also worked with bands such as Kingdom of Giants, features the band’s signature sound while exploring themes around dissolution in life.

Pridian’s vocalist Laur shares about the single: "This track symbolizes the complete dissolution of the self. Once you understand that you are nothing, it becomes powerfully liberating. 'Near Dark' delves into the depths of pain, feelings of insignificance, and the struggle for identity. Through metaphors of nature and decay, the song expresses a longing to shed personal suffering and become part of something greater. It embodies the desire to bury the past, find renewal, and surrender to life’s natural cycle. In this process of release and rebirth, "Near Dark" becomes a poignant meditation on transformation and the merging of self with the collective whole.”

Pridian are:

Laur Lindmäe - vocals

Jörg-Erik Hanikat - guitar

Martin Randalu - guitar

Robert Leht - drums

(Photo - Marta Vatsfeld)