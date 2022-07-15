PRIEST Feat. Former GHOST Members Share Cinematic Video For "Nightcrawler"; Body Machine Album Out Now

The only thing louder than the buzz of anticipation surrounding the release of the brand-new studio album from dark wave act Priest is the overdriven synths and throbbing basslines of the band’s superb “Nightcrawler”, the fourth single from the group’s epic release Body Machine, which is released today on all formats.

The song is, at first blush, diametrically opposed to the theatrical ‘80s metal performed by their forebear, the Grammy-award winning metal act Ghost: a seedy nightclub-ready dance track that trades distorted guitars for industrial strength synths and retro metal theatrics for futuristic cyberpunk thrills. But a closer listen, and a glimpse of the fantastic music video for the track, shows the dark underbelly of Priest’s music that ravers and wraiths alike can enjoy.

The video for “Nightcrawler” is Priest’s most cinematic vision to date, portraying a night in the life of the titular thrill-seeker who finds himself in the establishment of the mysterious Mercury (Priest vocalist). A variety of pleasures await our afterhours traveler – leather clad eroticism, S&M delights, ecstasy-inducing drugs – “What do you wanna try tonight?” A deal is made and soon the Nightcrawler finds himself with perhaps a bit more titillation than he can handle.

Watch the video below:

Bone Machine is available now on all formats - CD, vinyl, and digital. The album is produced by Simon Söderberg, another Ghost alumni, and is the band’s first album in partnership with L.A.-based indie label Cleopatra Records.

Tracklisting:

"A Signal In The Noise"

"Ghost Writer"

"Hell Awaits"

"Phantom Pain"

"Blacklisted"

"Perfect Body Machine"

"Techno Girl"

"Crystalline Lace"

"Nightcrawler"

"Keep On Burning"

"Techno Girl" video:

"A Signal In The Noise" video:

"Blacklisted":