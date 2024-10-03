PRIMAL CODE Sign To Relapse And Announce Debut Full-Length; Music Video Posted For First Single

Chicago death metal trio, Primal Code, have signed to Relapse Records, and have announced their debut full-length, Opaque Fixation.

Featuring former members of Indian, Primal Code's ethos is firmly rooted in no-frills, no nonsense death metal. From the opening moments of Opaque Fixation, the band's intent is clear: every second counts, and every second has to be packed with the most aggressive and disgusting riffs possible.

Today, Primal Code shares their new music video for “Anapsid”, directed by Ed Titus. Watch the clip below. Opaque Fixation is out November 15 on LP/CD/Digital. Pre-order via Relapse.com here, listen to “Anapsid” on all streaming services here.

Tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Anapsid"

"Totem"

"Derelict"

"Hive"

"IWL"

"Extinction"

"Terminal"

"Angler"

"Stuck"

"Anapsid" video:

More about Primal Code:

It starts with a rumble and ends with devastation. Primal Code are a death metal bulldozer on a mission to level the world.

Formed in 2021 in Chicago, Illinois, this trio of dogged diehards have swiftly mutated into one of the heaviest and most distinctive bands in the modern death metal scene. Poised to release their debut album, vocalist/guitarist Gene Marino, bassist Will Lindsay (ex-Indian/Middian) and drummer James Farn were always determined to forge their own path through the underground.

“It really started with our obsession with Bolt Thrower and how a lot of bands didn’t have that same vibe. ‘Low-speed whiplash’ was the term that was kicked around at first that we stuck to a lot. Being a three-piece has also really become a big part of what we are aiming for. Less is more, always.”

For those that crave the arcane magic of old school death metal, Primal Code are already speaking your language. Inspired by the grotesque greats of the ‘90s, from Death and Obituary to Napalm Death and Skinless, the Chicagoan trio have conjured something unique and refreshingly foul. After one demo, one EP (2023’s Subliminal Master) and a split release (with thrashcore crew The Gavel), they signed a deal with esteemed underground imprint Relapse Records, and began work on their first full-length album.

And here it is: Opaque Fixation. On what is an exhilarating and remarkable debut, Primal Code slam down a new blueprint for abominable aggression, crushing everything in their path with militant, mid-paced brutality. Recorded at Bricktop Studios in their hometown, feral anthems like Anapsid, Totem and Extinction give the old school spirit a jolting dose of cutting edge ferocity, with a powerful production, dazzling artwork from Chicago tattooistDan Gardea, and gleefully twisted, mind-expanding lyrics from the depths of Gene Marino’sbrain.

Newly signed to esteemed underground imprint Relapse Records, Primal Code are making death metal that cuts deep and causes as much chaos as possible. An avalanche of riffs, from the mean streets of Chicago, direct to your door. Opaque Fixation is coming to wreck the place. Get ready. - Dom Lawson

Primal Code Is:

James Farn - Drums

Will Lindsay - Bass

Gene Marino - Vocals/Guitars

(Photo - John Hambone)