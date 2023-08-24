PRIMAL FEAR Announce Latin American & Japanese Tour Dates; "Cancel Culture" Single Out Next Week

"Another Hero" is the title of one of leading German heavy metal group Primal Fear's two preview tracks off their upcoming album, Code Red (to be released on September 1 via Atomic Fire). But is that all the world needs? No, fans worldwide also need "another tour" - and Primal Fear deliver!

That's why they are set to perform their new material alongside select classic tracks live on stage once again this autumn: Kicking off in the form of a first European leg with special guests The Unity starting next week, the band have also announced their return to Latin American shores. Comprising a total of 9 appearances, the trek will lead Primal Fear from Brazil's Maranhão Open Air (October 21) to Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia and Peru before concluding at Monterrey's renowned Mexico Metal Fest on November 10. Japanese metalheads don't have to worry either as they will play three shows in the land of the rising sun (Tokyo, Nagoya & Osaka) in early 2024. Dates below, more information can be found at here.

Tour dates:

September (with The Unity)

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann (Halle)

2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

3 - Naila, Germany - Frankenhalle

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

6 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Sion, Switzerland - Le Port Franc

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

October

21 - São Luís, Brazil - Maranhão Open Air

26 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork 'n Roll

28 - Limeira, Brazil - Mirage Eventos

31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Sur

November

1 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie Club

4 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepper Club

5 - Bogotá, Columbia - Ace of Spades-club

7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

10 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest

January

30 - Tokyo, Japan - Spotify O-East

31 - Nagoya, Japan - Club Quattro

February

1 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro

More dates to be added soon.

In addition, the German metal commandos are proud to unveil that another new track is about to hit listeners heavily on the same day as their new album will hit stores. "Cancel Culture" will be available from September 1. Pre-save the song here.

Primal Fear's new album was produced by bassist/vocalist Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as guitarist Tom Naumann before long-time Primal Fear companion Jacob Hansen took care of its mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark once again after being recorded in Kempten, Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with helping hands of Scheepers and Mitch Kunz. Additionally, Stan W. Decker (Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany (2017), Apocalypse (2018), and I Will Be Gone (2021) by Primal Fear etc.) provided magnificent artwork.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- Atomic Fire Records mailorder exclusive bundles (cd-digipak, vinyl, t-shirt, lighter)

- CD-digipak

- 2LP in gatefold (various colours)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Code Red tracklisting:

"Another Hero"

"Bring That Noise

"Deep In The Night"

"Cancel Culture"

"Play A Song"

"The World Is On Fire"

"Their Gods Have Failed"

"Steelmelter"

"Raged By Pain"

"Forever"

"Fearless"

"Deep In The Night" video:

"Another Hero" video:

(Photo - Alex Kuehr)