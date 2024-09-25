PRIMAL FEAR Announce New Studio Album, Domination; Band Welcome New Members And Unveil Initial 2025 Tour Dates

Spanning more than 25 years of pure heavy and power metal, Primal Fear have faced numerous challenges since their formation in 1997. Despite these obstacles, the band have repeatedly risen from their lowest points, like a phoenix from the ashes.

After a recent lineup change, which saw Thalìa Bellezecca join on guitar and André Hilgers on drums, the group are now in the final stages of completing their upcoming 15th studio album, Domination (Reigning Phoenix Music), which is currently being recorded.

"We've entered the studio and we can choose from a pool of about 25 songs! We're absolutely happy!" smiles founding member Mat Sinner (bass, vocals).

Produced by Sinner and co-produced by Ralf Scheepers & Magnus Karlsson, the new offering will be mixed and mastered by the group's confident partner Jacob Hansen at his Hansen Studios in Ribe, Denmark by the end of this year.

Long-time guitarist Magnus Karlsson, who has recently returned to the Primal Fear live touring crew, is once again a vital part of the creative process as well. He adds: "I can't wait to hit the stage with Primal Fear again! It's going to be an incredible ride! We're going to create something truly special together, both live and in the studio, and I'm so grateful to share this journey with all you metalheads! Metal is forever!"

The metal titans are determined to outdo themselves once again and to surpass the success of their recent album, Code Red, which achieved the highest chart notations in the band's history. Their efforts are progressing exceptionally well.

Vocalist Ralf Scheepers states about the current process: "I haven't felt as great in a long time as I did singing some of the new songs!"

But that's not all: behind the scenes, preparations are in full swing, and Primal Fear fans should mark September 5, 2025 on their calendars. This date not only marks the release of Domination, but also the launch of a European tour, starting in Hamburg, Germany, and spanning eight countries to celebrate the album's debut. The tour will be preceded by several festival appearances (more details to be announced soon, so stay tuned), with their first performance featuring the highly energized new lineup set for Rock in Rautheim next May.

Make sure to pre-save the album on your favourite digital service provider (DSP), here, to not miss its launch.

Primal Fear are:

Ralf Scheepers - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass, vocals

Magnus Karlsson - guitars

Thalìa Bellazecca - guitars

André Hilgers - drums