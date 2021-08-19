PRIMAL FEAR Cancel All Shows Booked For 2021 And 2022 Due To "Serious Illness"

German power metal band Primal Fear has issued the following message:

"Dear fans and friends of Primal Fear. We deeply regret to inform you that due to a serious illness issue the band has to cancel all shows booked for 2021 and 2022. At the moment we are not able to foresee when the band will be able to continue what the love the most: playing shows. Please stay with us and we gonna inform you as soon as we have news. Stay healthy!"

At the end of June, Primal Fear frontman Ralf Scheepers checked in with the following update on the band's current activities. Check it out below.

"It’s a bit quiet and silent these days because we are simply very busy in writing and composing new material. Regarding the touring situation, there will be news pretty soon, so stay tuned. Meanwhile, enjoy the summer time in the Northern hemisphere and you guys from South America and Downunder, stay safe during the winter time."

On April 9th, Primal Fear released a 5-track single built around an exclusive new rendition of their achingly beautiful ballad "I Will Be Gone", re-recorded with none other than Finnish metal diva extraordinaire, Tarja Turunen. The band has checked in with the following update:

"It’s impossible ….. well, let’s make the impossible possible. What never happened before... for the first time Primal Fear entered the official German Single Charts and we’re more than excited! Thanks to Tarja Turunen Markus Staiger Markus Wosgien Flori Milz Nuclear Blast Ingo Spörl Stan W Decker Hansen Studios and of course our fans & friends! Much love."

“There were three famous vocalists on our final wish list,” Mat Sinner comments. “That it was Tarja who got involved in this song is a matter of pure joy for all of us. Working together on the song and video was totally relaxed and professional – a great experience also because Tarja’s and Ralf’s voices go together incredibly well. Now, we can expand the Metal Commando saga with a unique chapter. We’re all really proud of this single.”

The Finnish icon can only agree: “I was very happy to receive the invitation to take part in Primal Fear’s beautiful song ‘I Will Be Gone’. We started our careers nearly at the same time many years ago, and finally got a chance to work together. I love the song and personally it helped me to stay connected and rock again, even if at the studio this time. I really hope that people will like this collaboration and that it will bring them joy especially during these difficult times we are living through at the moment.”

The song, fragile and touching, gets an altogether new and deeply melancholic vibe with Tarja’s unbelievably emotional performance, showcasing a different facet of Primal Fear. Yet, it’s not the only gift they deliver on this 5-track sensation - just take "Vote Of No Confidence" for example, an all-new, previously unreleased beast of a song. Clocking in at over six minutes, this storming, furious anthem gives a brilliant glimpse of things to come. Previously only available as bonus tracks on the limited Metal Commando digipack, three more tracks complete this release; enchanting guitar instrumental "Rising Fear", massive mid-tempo smasher "Leave Me Alone", and heavy metal monument "Second To None", making "I Will Be Gone" so much more than just another off shoot of a successful album.

Tracklisting:

"I Will Be Gone" (feat. Tarja Turunen)

"Vote For No Confidence"

"Rising Fear"

"Leave Me Alone"

"Second To None"