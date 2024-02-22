PRIMAL FEAR Celebrate European Tour Kickoff With Video For "If Looks Could Kill" (2024 Version)

German metal commandos, Primal Fear, released their latest studio album, Code Red, in September 2023, followed by the first leg of a supporting European tour, an extensive Latin American run as well as their triumphant return to Japan in January.

Alongside label mates U.D.O., the group are now set to embark on the second European part of their Code Red tour tomorrow, and in celebration of these dates, they have launched a brand new video for the 2024 version of their adaption of "If Looks Could Kill" (Pamala Stanley / Heart). Check out the reworked track, remixed by Jacob Hansen and masterfully visualized by Hard Media's Ingo Spörl, below. The song will be available for stream/purchase on Friday, here.

Mat Sinner recalls its origin: "After a longer period, we thought about working on a cover version again, but not just a regular metal song. Heart's version of 'If Looks Could Kill' - featuring Ann Wilson, one of the top 5 female singers - is already fantastic. The challenge was to add some Primal Fear metal mojo and make Ralf compete with Ann's fabulous vocals, giving the vocal section his own identity. In the end it was a shame that the song only appeared on the Best Of Fear album, because we really love this version. Ralf's performance is outstanding and now we had the chance to remix the track to finally give the song the attention it deserves!"

Find Primal Fear's tour itinerary here.