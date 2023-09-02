PRIMAL FEAR - Fan-Filmed Video From Code Red Album Release Show Streaming; Founding Bassist MAT SINNER Joins Band On Stage For "Final Embrace"

German metal commandos Primal Fear released their new album, Code Red, on September 1 via Atomic Fire. They played an album release show on the same day in Stuttgart, Germany at Im Wizemann. Fan-filmed video is available below.

Bassist / co-founder Mat Sinner, who has been sidelined for two years following an extreme adverse reaction to a Corona vaccination, joined the band on stage for "Final Embrace" towards the end of the set.

The setlist was as follows:

"Chainbreaker"

"Rollercoaster"

"The World Is On Fire"

"Deep In The Night"

"Face the Emptiness"

"Another Hero"

"Nuclear Fire"

"Hear Me Calling"

"Fighting The Darkness"

"King Of Madness"

"The End Is Near"

"When Death Comes Knocking"

"Metal Is Forever"

"Final Embrace" (with Mat Sinner)

Encore:

"Running In The Dust"

"Angel In Black"

In celebration of the album release, Primal Fear unleashed the new single, “Cancel Culture”. Accompanied by a captivating lyric video created by Ingo Spörl of Hard Media, the track is themed around a topic that has been heavily discussed in recent years.

Producer/bassist Mat Sinner comments, "There are countries where you just disappear if you speak your mind. These are intolerable conditions. But I'm not backing down. I've always been a rebel; I don't want to conform. And I don't have to play in certain countries either. It's that simple."

Adds frontman Ralf Scheepers, “The way the culture of having discussions with each other has gone down the drain has become unbearable. People tend to have no more respect for each other and that's a dangerous development and perspective. It's the same sad development with all these ‘keyboard warriors’ out there who hide behind a made up user name to release their hate, jealousy, or frustration. I will never take this as a 'Welcome to the Internet’ invitation; it's simply a no go!"

Watch the lyric video below, and stream/purchase the track here.

Primal Fear's new album was produced by bassist/vocalist Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as guitarist Tom Naumann before long-time Primal Fear companion Jacob Hansen took care of its mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark once again after being recorded in Kempten, Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with helping hands of Scheepers and Mitch Kunz. Additionally, Stan W. Decker (Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany (2017), Apocalypse (2018), and I Will Be Gone (2021) by Primal Fear etc.) provided magnificent artwork.

The album is available in the following formats:

- Atomic Fire Records mailorder exclusive bundles (cd-digipak, vinyl, t-shirt, lighter)

- CD-digipak

- 2LP in gatefold (various colours)

- digital

Order here.

Code Red tracklisting:

"Another Hero"

"Bring That Noise

"Deep In The Night"

"Cancel Culture"

"Play A Song"

"The World Is On Fire"

"Their Gods Have Failed"

"Steelmelter"

"Raged By Pain"

"Forever"

"Fearless"

"Deep In The Night" video:

"Another Hero" video:

Primal Fear tour dates are listed below, more information can be found at here.

Tour dates:

September (with The Unity)

2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

3 - Naila, Germany - Frankenhalle

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

6 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Sion, Switzerland - Le Port Franc

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

October

21 - São Luís, Brazil - Maranhão Open Air

26 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork 'n Roll

28 - Limeira, Brazil - Mirage Eventos

31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Sur

November

1 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie Club

4 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepper Club

5 - Bogotá, Columbia - Ace of Spades-club

7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

10 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest

January

30 - Tokyo, Japan - Spotify O-East

31 - Nagoya, Japan - Club Quattro

February

1 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro

More dates to be added soon.