PRIMAL FEAR Guitarist ALEX BEYRODT Teaming Up With RAINBOW Singer RONNIE ROMERO For Free One-Off Show In Germany

On August 26th, Alex Beyrodt & Friends - featuring Primal Fear guitarist Alex Beyrodt and Rainbow vocalist Ronnie Romero - will perform in Beyrodt's home town of Spiesen-Elversberg, Germany. The band is rounded out by Cherry Gehring (keyboards / Pure), Martin Engelien (bass / Klaus Lage) and Dirk Brand (drums / Axxis).

The show will take place at the Elversberger Berschfeschd at the Old Market in Elversberg. Admission is free.

Primal Fear will release their new 11-track magnum opus, Code Red, on September 1 via Atomic Fire. The have announced a Latin American tour following the release, slated for October 7 November 2023. Dates are available below.

Primal Fear recently released the new track, "Deep In The Night". Stream/purchase the single here, and watch the music video below.

The raging yet stomping song is nothing but a massive statement for all human beings that have lost faith in mankind or other people while underlining that there's still better times awaiting. Ubik Media, who also produced the music video for the song "Another Hero", have once again greatly caught the atmosphere of the song; shot at Stuttgart, Germany's Im Wizemann venue, where Primal Fear will kick off their release tour with support from special guests The Unity (all dates can be found below), the result can be viewed below.

Singer Ralf Scheepers adds, "Finding out to being cheated is one of the worst experiences for a young man or woman. Unfortunately, it happens to almost everyone of us in life and if not, I hope it never will! But one thing is for sure: If it happens to you, it will definitely help to make the cornea around your heart grow even more. It affects your trust and if you take it too personally, you will probably never be able to trust anyone again. Nevertheless, there are fortunately always people who penetrate this cornea and reach your heart with their beautiful souls."

The new album was produced by bassist/vocalist Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as guitarist Tom Naumann before long-time Primal Fear companion Jacob Hansen took care of its mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark once again after being recorded in Kempten, Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with helping hands of Scheepers and Mitch Kunz. Additionally, Stan W. Decker (Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany (2017), Apocalypse (2018), and I Will Be Gone (2021) by Primal Fear etc.) provided magnificent artwork.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- Atomic Fire Records mailorder exclusive bundles (cd-digipak, vinyl, t-shirt, lighter)

- CD-digipak

- 2LP in gatefold (various colours)

- digital

Pre-order here.

Code Red tracklisting:

"Another Hero"

"Bring That Noise

"Deep In The Night"

"Cancel Culture"

"Play A Song"

"The World Is On Fire"

"Their Gods Have Failed"

"Steelmelter"

"Raged By Pain"

"Forever"

"Fearless"

"Another Hero" video:

Code Red European Tour - Part 1 (with The Unity):

September

1 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann (Halle)

2 - Memmingen, Germany - Kaminwerk

3 - Naila, Germany - Frankenhalle

5 - Munich, Germany - Backstage (Werk)

6 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche

7 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

9 - Sion, Switzerland - Le Port Franc

10 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7