PRIMAL FEAR Guitarist ALEX BEYRODT Teaming Up With Vocalist RONNIE ROMERO For One-Off Show In Mannheim, Germany

On May 31st, Alex Beyrodt & Friends - featuring Primal Fear guitarist Alex Beyrodt and vocalist Ronnie Romero - will perform at the 7er Club in Mannheim, Germany. The band is rounded out by Hannes Luy (keyboards), Gulli Spiller (bass) and Markus Kullmann (drums).

Firewind guitarist Gus G. recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Breaking news! This July with my brother Ronnie Romero, we’ll play three 'One Time Only' acoustic shows in Romania, visiting a catalog with some of our favorite classic bands / songs! Don’t miss the dates:

July

4 - Timisoara, Romania - M2

5 - Bucharest, Romania - The Pub Universitatii

6 - Constanta, Romania - Rock Halle

Tickets available at Ambilet.ro (for Timisoara at Iabilet.ro) early tickets with discount."