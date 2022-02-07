PRIMAL FEAR Guitarist ALEX BEYRODT To Release Solo Instrumental Album In April

Primal Fear / Voodoo Circle guitarist Alex Beyrodt will release the first solo instrumental album of his career, entitled Weekend Warrior, on April 1st via A1 Records. Details will be revealed soon.

Work began on the album in January 2021. In July 2021, Beyrodt issued the following update:

"Just finished recordings for my very first instrumental album. I’m sure it’s gonna surprise some people. This was a huge challenge for myself as an guitarist and artist! Can’t wait for you guys to hear it!"

On January 15th, 2021 Voodoo Circle released their highly anticipated new album, Locked & Loaded, via AFM Records. An official video for the title track can be viewed below.

The band features Primal Fear members Alex Beyrodt (guitars, vocals) and Mat Sinner (bass), as well as Davd Readman (vocals) and Markus Kullmann (drums).

A lyric video for the album's first single, "Devil With An Angel Smile", can be found below.

Locked & Loaded will be available as digipak & ltd. colored vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Flesh & Bone"

"Wasting Time"

"Magic Woman Chile"

"Locked & Loaded"

"Devil With An Angel Smile"

"Straight For The Heart"

"Eyes Full Of Tears"

"Devil’s Cross"

"Trouble In The Moonlight"

"This Song Is For You"

"Children Of The Revolution"

"Devil With An Angel Smile" lyric video:

Photo by Heiko Roith