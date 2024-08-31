PRIMAL FEAR Introduce New Drummer ANDRÉ HILGERS

Following last week's news that Primal Fear have parted ways with guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen, founding members Ralf Scheepers (vocals) and Mat Sinner (bass) have revealed their new drummer.

Mat Sinner: "We confirm our new drummer and it’s non other than the powerhouse André Hilgers - as many of you already expected. André helped out on our last tour with U.D.O. and is a longtime friend. Now his time has come. André totally deserves it - we're looking forward to enter the studio with him soon and record a crushing new album!"

André comments: "I’m really happy that I’m a full member of the band right now, and after our sensational tour together. Sometimes what belongs together comes together. Cheers Metalheads!"

Primal Fear recently announced that guitarist Magnus Karlsson - who has been a studio member of the band - will rejoin them for all upcoming live activity.

A message from Primal Fear states: "To answer some of your questions - Magnus Karlsson is still in the band! The only difference to a week ago is that he will join Primal Fear permanently on albums (like always) and from now on @ all live shows and tours again!"

Says Magnus: "Can't wait to hit the stage with Primal Fear again! It’s going to be an incredible ride! We’re going to create something truly special together, both live and in the studio, and I’m so grateful to share this journey with all you metalheads! Metal is forever!"

The new line-up is rounded out by Angus McSix / ex-Frozen Crown guitarist, Thalia Bellazecca.