PRIMAL FEAR Introduce New Guitarist THALIA BELLAZECCA

Following last week's news that Primal Fear have parted ways with guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen, founding members Ralf Scheepers (vocals) and Mat Sinner (bass) have announced that Italian / Cuban guitar sensation Thalia Bellazecca of Angus McSix / ex-Frozen Crown will join Primal Fear as a full member and guitar partner of Magnus Karlsson.

Comments Thalia: "I’m stoked and excited to have the opportunity to play with these giants of the heavy and power metal scene. I feel so honored to share the stage with these amazing musicians and to start a new journey also with this incredible and historical band! Can’t wait to start working with all of you!"

Ralf Scheepers: "After my last show in Italy, I got to know Thalia personally and I realized what a wonderful person she is. Anyone who knows me knows that personal contact and sympathy is very important to me. So I read up on her musical projects and skills and was blown away by her incredible talent! I can't wait to work with her in the studio and of course live soon!"

Primal Fear recently announced that guitarist Magnus Karlsson - who has been a studio member of the band - will rejoin them for all upcoming live activity.

A message from Primal Fear states: "To answer some of your questions - Magnus Karlsson is still in the band! The only difference to a week ago is that he will join Primal Fear permanently on albums (like always) and from now on @ all live shows and tours again!"

Says Magnus: "Can't wait to hit the stage with Primal Fear again! It’s going to be an incredible ride! We’re going to create something truly special together, both live and in the studio, and I’m so grateful to share this journey with all you metalheads! Metal is forever!"