PRIMAL FEAR Lineup Shakeup - Band Loses Four Members

Guitarist Alexander Beyrodt took to social media today (Friday, August 23) to share the following Primal Fear lineup news:

"Dear fans and friends of Primal Fear,

"We unfortunately have to inform you today that Alex Beyrodt, Tom Naumann (guitar), Michael Ehré (drums) and Alex Jansen, who helped us on bass for the last two years, are no longer part of the band Primal Fear. Triggered by decisions within the band that we do not agree with, this step was anything but easy for us to take. We would like to make it clear that despite the differences of opinion, there was no argument or bad blood.

"We would like to thank you for the time we spent together, the numerous albums, the tours, shows and festivals that have taken us around the world together, and of course for the love of the fans. We wish Mat and Ralf all the best for the future!" - Alex, Tom, Michael and Alex

Stay tuned for an update from Primal Fear's Ralf Scheepers and Mat Sinner, expected soon.



