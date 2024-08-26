PRIMAL FEAR Rejoined By MAGNUS KARLSSON For Live Dates - "It's Going To Be An Incredible Ride," Says Guitarist

Following last week's news that Primal Fear have parted ways with guitarists Alex Beyrodt and Tom Naumann, drummer Michael Ehré and bassist Alex Jansen, the band has announced that guitarist Magnus Karlsson - who has been a studio member of the band - will rejoin them for all upcoming live activity.

A message from Primal Fear states: "To answer some of your questions - Magnus Karlsson is still in the band! The only difference to a week ago is that he will join Primal Fear permanently on albums (like always) and from now on @ all live shows and tours again!"

Says Magnus: "Can't wait to hit the stage with Primal Fear again! It’s going to be an incredible ride! We’re going to create something truly special together, both live and in the studio, and I’m so grateful to share this journey with all you metalheads! Metal is forever!"