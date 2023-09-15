PRIMAL FEAR Share International Chart Entries For New Album - "The Madness Continues..."

German metal commandos Primal Fear released their new album, Code Red, on September 1 via Atomic Fire. The band has shared a list of international chart entries for the record along with the following message:

"The madness continues. A huge thank you goes out to the team, friends & supporters."

Primal Fear's new album was produced by bassist/vocalist Mat Sinner and co-produced by vocalist Ralf Scheepers as well as guitarist Tom Naumann before long-time Primal Fear companion Jacob Hansen took care of its mixing and mastering at his own Hansen Studios in Denmark once again after being recorded in Kempten, Germany at Sebastian "Basi" Roeder's Backyard Studios, with helping hands of Scheepers and Mitch Kunz. Additionally, Stan W. Decker (Angels Of Mercy - Live In Germany (2017), Apocalypse (2018), and I Will Be Gone (2021) by Primal Fear etc.) provided magnificent artwork.

The album is available in the following formats:

- Atomic Fire Records mailorder exclusive bundles (cd-digipak, vinyl, t-shirt, lighter)

- CD-digipak

- 2LP in gatefold (various colours)

- digital

Code Red tracklisting:

"Another Hero"

"Bring That Noise

"Deep In The Night"

"Cancel Culture"

"Play A Song"

"The World Is On Fire"

"Their Gods Have Failed"

"Steelmelter"

"Raged By Pain"

"Forever"

"Fearless"

"Deep In The Night" video:

"Another Hero" video:

Primal Fear tour dates are listed below, more information can be found at here.

Tour dates:

October

21 - São Luís, Brazil - Maranhão Open Air

26 - Curitiba, Brazil - Tork 'n Roll

28 - Limeira, Brazil - Mirage Eventos

31 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Arena Sur

November

1 - Santiago, Chile - Blondie Club

4 - San José, Costa Rica - Pepper Club

5 - Bogotá, Columbia - Ace of Spades-club

7 - Lima, Peru - CC Festiva

10 - Monterrey, Mexico - Mexico Metal Fest

January

30 - Tokyo, Japan - Spotify O-East

31 - Nagoya, Japan - Club Quattro

February

1 - Osaka, Japan - Umeda Club Quattro

More dates to be added soon.

(Photo - Alex Kuehr)